DocTract Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocTract, the enterprise platform for secure policy and procedure management, today announced the successful completion of its annual System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. This rigorous, independent attestation validates that DocTract's internal controls for security, availability, and confidentiality are effectively designed and have operated consistently over an extended period. The audit, conducted by a licensed CPA firm, affirms DocTract's adherence to the high standards for data protection established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).This achievement underscores DocTract's commitment to providing a secure and reliable platform for its customers, particularly those in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, education, and government, who rely on DocTract to manage their most sensitive policy and procedure documents."In the world of policy management, trust isn't just a feature; it's the foundation," said David Munro, CEO of DocTract. "Our successful SOC 2 Type 2 attestation is more than a compliance milestone—it's a direct reflection of our unwavering commitment to our customers. It provides them with the verifiable assurance that their most critical documents are protected by the highest standards of security and operational excellence, allowing them to focus on their mission with complete peace of mind."Unlike a SOC 2 Type 1 report, which assesses the design of security controls at a single point in time, the SOC 2 Type 2 report evaluates the operational effectiveness of those controls over a period of several months. This provides a much higher level of assurance that a company's systems and processes are not only well-designed but are consistently followed day-to-day, making it the gold standard for verifying the security practices of SaaS providers."Achieving a SOC 2 Type 2 attestation requires a deep-seated, security-first culture that permeates every aspect of our engineering and operations," stated Chris Baird, CTO of DocTract. "This report validates the robustness of our architecture, from our continuous monitoring and incident response protocols to our stringent access controls and data encryption standards. I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication to building and maintaining a platform that not only meets but exceeds the rigorous criteria set by the AICPA."SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance Delivers Tangible Benefits for Enterprise CustomersStreamlined Vendor Security Reviews and Faster Onboarding: This attestation significantly shortens due diligence cycles by replacing lengthy vendor security assessment questionnaires with trusted, third-party validation, allowing clients to onboard DocTract's compliance management software faster.Enhanced Data Security and Risk Mitigation: The report provides verifiable proof of DocTract's robust controls, helping clients meet their own compliance obligations, mitigate third-party risk, and protect against the financial and reputational costs of data breaches.Strengthened Competitive Advantage and Market Trust: Partnering with a SOC 2 compliant vendor allows organizations to demonstrate a commitment to security throughout their supply chain, building trust with customers and providing a distinct advantage in the market.The SOC 2 Type 2 examination is a cornerstone of DocTract's comprehensive security program, which is designed to protect customer data and ensure the continuous availability and integrity of its enterprise policy management platform.About DocTractDocTract is a leading provider of comprehensive Policy Management software, designed to streamline and automate every stage of the policy process. With a focus on intuitive design, robust functionality, and exceptional customer support, DocTract empowers organizations to manage their policies with greater efficiency, transparency, and control. DocTract is committed to continuous innovation, helping businesses reduce risk, improve compliance, and optimize operational outcomes through advanced policy automation and governance solutions.

