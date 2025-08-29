American Cuisine Still Rules, but Younger Diners Spice Things Up, According to Prosper Insights & Analytics

Prosper Insights & Analytics

New consumer data reveals generational dining preferences ahead of the long holiday weekend

As families and friends prepare to dine out this weekend, our data shows the American palate is both holding firm and branching out in new directions.” — Phil Rist, EVP of Strategy at Prosper Insights & Analytics.

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Americans gear up for Labor Day weekend, new zero-party consumer data from Prosper Insights & Analytics reveals where different generations are most likely to eat out — and the results are a telling snapshot of evolving culinary tastes across the country.Based on Prosper’s nationally representative consumer survey of U.S. adults, the August 2025 generational analysis uncovers which restaurant types Americans visited over the past 90 days. The findings arrive just in time for the long Labor Day holiday weekend.Key Findings:• American cuisine remains the dominant choice, with 57% of U.S. adults dining at American-style restaurants in the past 90 days. Boomers led the way at 62%, signaling a strong preference for comfort and tradition.• Mexican (32%), Chinese (27%) and Italian (24%) restaurants are the most popular international cuisines across all generations, ranking #2, #3 and #4 overall. These categories enjoy especially strong support among Millennials and Gen-X.• Younger generations crave culinary diversity: Gen-Z and Millennials are far more likely to dine at Japanese, Indian, Caribbean, and Mediterranean restaurants than their older counterparts. For example, Gen-Z and Millennials are three times more likely than Boomers to dine at Indian restaurants.“As families and friends prepare to dine out this weekend, our data shows the American palate is both holding firm and branching out,” said Phil Rist , EVP of Strategy at Prosper Insights & Analytics. “Boomers are loyal to tradition, but younger consumers are pushing the food scene in exciting new directions.”Rankings for US18+1. American 56.6%2. Mexican 32.3%3. Chinese 26.8%4. Italian 23.7%5. Japanese 9.6%6. Greek 6.4%7. Mediterranean 6.1%8. Indian 6.0%9. Caribbean 5.5%10. French 5.3%11. Cajun/Creole 5.1%12. Thai 4.7%:Why It Matters This Weekend:Labor Day weekend caps off the summer season and drives a major spike in restaurant foot traffic. With families, friends, and road trippers eating out more frequently, understanding generational dining preferences is critical for restaurant brands and marketers aiming to capture consumer attention — and wallets. Businesses that align their menus and messaging to meet generational expectations stand to benefit most during this extended holiday surge.About the Data:These insights are derived from Prosper’s syndicated monthly survey of 8,000 U.S. adults, balanced to the U.S. population. The data set includes trends on restaurant visits, spending intentions, brand preferences, and emotional drivers — helping retailers, marketers, and investors tap into real-time consumer behavior. Click here for more information or to request the special report.About Prosper Insights & Analytics:Prosper has been at the forefront of market intelligence for over two decades, providing zero-party consumer data to Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and academic researchers. Each month, Prosper surveys 8,000 U.S. adults to deliver forward-looking insights into consumer behavior, sentiment, and technology adoption.

