Colombian Entrepreneur Expands AI-Powered Career Guidance Platform to the U.S. to Address Gen Z Career Crisis

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colombian entrepreneur Oscar Alberto Abuchaibe Raheb, founder of Trulivers, is expanding his AI-powered career guidance platform into the United States.

The move comes at a critical time, as Generation Z faces a growing career crisis, with thousands of students graduating without clear career paths or access to guidance.

Trulivers combines artificial intelligence, mentorship, and EdTech innovation to help high school and college students identify their strengths, explore career options, access scholarships, and connect with early job opportunities.

“No young person should graduate without clarity, without support, and without hope for the future,” said Abuchaibe.

AI Meets Human Mentorship in Career Development

The platform delivers a comprehensive socio-occupational guidance system that:

-Uses AI-driven career assessments to uncover students’ passions and strengths.

-Provides professional counseling for decision-making and emotional support.

-Connects students to scholarships, vocational programs, and workforce opportunities.

Trulivers operates with a hybrid model—working directly with students while also partnering with schools, universities, NGOs, and government agencies. Since launch, the platform has already impacted more than 1,700 young people and is on track to reach 50,000 students through institutional partnerships.

From Colombia to the U.S. Market

Abuchaibe’s vision was born from his own struggle with vocational uncertainty. With more than a decade of experience in educational technology, workforce development, and social innovation, he designed Trulivers as a bridge between Latin America’s education systems and U.S. opportunities.

The platform has earned recognition from prestigious organizations including Fondation Botnar (Switzerland), Fundación Corona (Colombia), the Ministry of Science of Colombia, SENA, and the Founder Institute (San Francisco – Colombia Cohort 2025). In the U.S., Trulivers is already building strategic partnerships in California through networks like ASELA USA and GEIAL.

Scaling EdTech for Global Impact

Over the next three years, Trulivers aims to expand into 500 educational institutions, strengthen its AI capabilities for career planning, and scale employability programs to better prepare students for the workforce. Abuchaibe also plans to author a book on education, purpose, and the future of work, reinforcing his mission to transform how the next generation navigates their careers.

“Education shouldn’t be a privilege. It should be a compass for everyone. My goal is to make sure no young person is left behind,” Abuchaibe emphasized.

About Trulivers

Trulivers is an AI-powered EdTech platform that integrates vocational guidance, professional counseling, and workforce development tools to align students’ skills, passions, and socioeconomic realities with real-world opportunities. Founded in 2022, Trulivers currently operates in Latin America and the United States, helping the next generation thrive in the rapidly evolving global economy.

Learn more at www.trulivers.com

