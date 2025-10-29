Joel Martinez & Cintya Zambrano Launch Apizeal 2025: Empowering Insurance Agencies with Latino-Led Tech Innovation

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to transform the U.S. insurance technology landscape, Hispanic founders Joel Martinez and Cintya Zambrano — the visionary couple behind Apizeal — announce the official 2025 relaunch of their SaaS platform designed specifically for insurance agents and agencies. As immigrant entrepreneurs, Joel and Cintya have built Apizeal from the ground up, combining their firsthand industry insights and cultural understanding to deliver a modern, bilingual, full-service solution for an underserved market.

Joel and Cintya’s path began with a shared conviction: that immigration is not a barrier, but a springboard. Arriving in the U.S. with determination, they witnessed firsthand how hardworking agents struggled with fragmented tools—spreadsheets, multiple apps, manual workflows—and lacked a unified system built with their needs in mind. In response, they launched Apizeal: a powerful platform that centralizes CRM, commission automation, integrated federal quoting (Healthcare.gov), e-signatures, intelligent marketing and more—all in one place.

What sets Apizeal apart is their dual role: they aren’t simply a tech startup servicing insurers, they are a Hispanic-led technology company that understands agency life intimately. Their lived experience as immigrants and deep engagement with Latinx agents gives them a unique edge: empathy paired with innovation, culture paired with sophistication. From the very start, Apizeal was built by agents, for agents—so the interface is intuitive, the workflows streamlined, and the result is freedom to scale without losing control.

The launch of Apizeal 2025 marks a milestone: a completely rebuilt version of the platform featuring cutting-edge technology, a bilingual interface (English / Spanish), cloud telephony, WhatsApp Business integration, and artificial-intelligence driven tools crafted for the insurance ecosystem. This relaunch not only elevates the user experience, but positions Apizeal to expand into new markets, elevating Latino leadership in the tech sector.

Starting a business in a traditional, tech-heavy industry like insurance came with steep challenges. Joel and Cintya faced credibility hurdles in a market dominated by long-established players, built networks from scratch as immigrants, and navigated limited capital resources in their early days. But rather than deter them, these obstacles became their training ground. Resilience, service excellence and product quality became their DNA—and today, Apizeal supports thousands of agents across the country.

Mindset, Joel and Cintya say, has been their greatest asset. “Mindset is everything,” they declare. “Strategy builds the business—but faith, focus and resilience sustain it.” This perspective turns fear into fuel. In their story, fear isn’t the enemy—it signals growth. Every time they faced uncertainty, they leaned in, turned action into opportunity, and out of those first “after-hours side-project” sessions emerged a mission-driven company.

For those who are just beginning their entrepreneurial journey, their advice is clear: start now—even if you don’t have all the answers. The perfect moment seldom arrives. Surround yourself with people who believe in your vision. Learn relentlessly. Dream boldly. Business is not built solely with money—it is built with passion, consistency and purpose.

Success, in their view, isn’t merely profitability—it’s impact. It’s the ability to wake up doing what you love, generating meaningful results for others, and opening the door for those who will follow. For Joel and Cintya, success means proving that Latinos can lead in high-level tech with ethics, excellence and global vision.

With Apizeal 2019 as their humble beginning—a late-night project born from a real industry pain point—they now stand ready to make a greater mark. Today they are not just software providers, but catalyzers of change for Hispanic agents and innovation within insurance. Their story reminds us that technology doesn’t require being born in Silicon Valley—it can be built from heart, culture and authentic purpose.

As Apizeal enters its next chapter with the 2025 relaunch, Joel Martinez and Cintya Zambrano invite insurance professionals to join their platform and their movement: to rise, to automate, to scale and to lead on their terms. Visit www.apizeal.com or follow @apizealdotcom on Instagram to connect.

In a world of legacy systems and complex workflows, Apizeal offers clarity. In an industry that often overlooks Latino voices, Apizeal brings presence. And in a profession bound by tradition, Joel and Cintya show that immigrant-driven innovation can rewrite the script.

Because when you work with purpose – with culture – with bold vision – you don’t just build a business. You build a bridge to possibility.



