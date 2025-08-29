Good Stuart Launches Free Website Service for Local Service Businesses with Pay-Per-Lead Model

Good Stuart

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Stuart, a digital marketing company founded by fractional CTO and digital strategist Ian Hayes, today announced the launch of its free website service designed specifically for local service businesses. The company offers custom websites at no upfront cost, charging businesses only $20 per qualified lead generated.

The service addresses a significant gap in the market where traditional web design agencies charge thousands of dollars for websites that many small service businesses cannot afford. Good Stuart provides complete website development, including design, SEO, hosting, content creation, and Google Business Profile optimization, without setup fees, monthly charges, or contracts.

"We used to charge $6,000 for a single website. And while the sites were beautiful and high-performing, most local service businesses just couldn't afford them. But they still needed leads — maybe more than anyone," said Ian Hayes, founder of Good Stuart.

The pay-per-lead website service targets painters, landscapers, roofers, handymen, cleaners, and other local service professionals who need an online presence to generate business but lack the budget for traditional marketing services. Unlike conventional lead generation platforms that often charge $50 or more for shared leads, Good Stuart provides exclusive leads directly to each business.

In addition to the free website service, Good Stuart offers a complimentary business directory where any service business can create a profile featuring a backlink, business description, and enhanced visibility, regardless of whether they utilize the website service.

Early adopters of the service include Larivista Landscapes, founded by 14-year-old entrepreneur Brayden, and One Less Load, a laundry pickup and delivery service in Rhode Island. Both businesses now receive consistent leads through their Good Stuart websites.

"Our last site cost us $300/month and got us nothing. With Good Stuart, we only pay for leads — and we're getting real customers," reported one client. Another stated, "I didn't even know what to say on a website. They wrote it, designed it, and people are actually calling."

Hayes developed the concept after spending over 10 years in the web design industry and recognizing the disconnect between what agencies charged and what small businesses could afford. "We wanted to build something that helps the everyday tradesperson compete online — without needing a tech team or big budget," Hayes explained.

The service includes comprehensive marketing support, with Good Stuart handling all technical aspects and ongoing optimization to ensure consistent lead generation for participating businesses.

About Good Stuart

Good Stuart is a modern solution for service businesses that need a strong online presence without inflated costs or empty promises. Founded by Ian Hayes, a fractional CTO and digital strategist with over 10 years of experience in the web design industry, Good Stuart builds free, high-converting websites for local service businesses and charges only for qualified leads generated. The company provides complete website development, SEO, hosting, content creation, and Google Business Profile optimization for painters, landscapers, roofers, handymen, cleaners, and other service professionals.

For more information about Good Stuart's free website service for local businesses, visit https://goodstuart.com.

CONTACT:

Good Stuart

Website: https://goodstuart.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.