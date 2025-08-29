DBIA Announces 2025 Project/Team National Awards of Merit

DBIA is shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time.

Excellence and “Best of” awards will be announced at DBIA’s Design-Build Conference & Expo Awards Ceremony on Nov. 6, 2025, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV.

The DBIA Project/Team Awards are more than recognition of a single success. They represent where the industry is heading.” — DBIA Executive Director/CEO Lisa Washington, CAE

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is pleased to announce the 2025 National Design-Build Project/Team Award Merit Winners. Nearly 80 projects were submitted from teams across the country to compete for the 10 project type categories.“The DBIA Project/Team Awards are more than recognition of a single success. They represent where the industry is heading,” DBIA Executive Director/CEO Lisa Washington, CAE, said. “These projects and teams demonstrate that design-build’s collaborative mindset creates a ripple effect of better outcomes for Owners and teams, stronger communities and a new standard of innovation for the built environment.”AVIATION• Kansas City International Airport New Single Terminal and Garage (Kansas City, MO)• United Airlines Flight Training Center Building H (Denver, CO)CIVIC/ASSEMBLY• Loma Verde Community and Aquatic Center (Chula Vista, CA)• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Casper Wyoming Temple (Casper, WY)COMMERCIAL/OFFICE BUILDINGS• May Lee State Office Complex (Sacramento, CA)EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES• University of Arizona Grand Challenges Research Building (Tucson, AZ)• University of California, San Diego Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood (La Jolla, CA)• University of California, Irvine: Falling Leaves Foundation Medical Innovation Building (Irvine, CA)• Washington School for the Deaf Divine Academic and Hunter Gymnasium (Vancouver, WA)FEDERAL/COUNTY/STATE AND/OR MUNICIPAL• Clackamas County Circuit Courthouse (Oregon City, OR)• Ramona Community Resource Center (Ramona, CA)• Riviera Beach Fire Rescue Station 88 & Fire Administration Building (Riviera Beach, FL)• The Orange County Health Care Agency at Marine Way (Irvine, CA)HEALTHCARE FACILITIES• Jewel & Jim Plumb Heart Center at Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids, IA)• Orlando Health Neuroscience Institute (Orlando, FL)• Riverside Franklin Adult Residential Facility (Riverside, CA)INDUSTRIAL, PROCESS AND/OR RESEARCH FACILITIES• Caltech Resnick Sustainability Center (Pasadena, CA)• Project Dolphin (Cherry Valley, IL)REHABILITATION, RENOVATION AND/OR RESTORATION• California Firefighters Memorial Expansion (Sacramento, CA)• IMA Locker Room & Pool Upgrade (Seattle, WA)• Smith and Perkins Renovation & Expansion (Dallas, TX)TRANSPORTATION (OTHER THAN AVIATION)• Hurricane Ian Sanibel Island Access (Sanibel, FL)• Redmond Technology Station (RTS) Pedestrian Bridge (Redmond, WA)• Wekiva Parkway Section 8 Interchange Design-Build Project (Sanford, FL)• Route 7 Corridor Improvements Project (Fairfax County, VA)WATER/WASTEWATER• Sterling Natural Resource Center (Highland, CA)• McAlpine Creek Wastewater Management Facility Reliability and Process Improvements (Pineville, NC)• Big Creek WRF Expansion (Roswell, GA)• Rocky River Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Phase 3 Expansion (Progressive Design-Build (PDB)) (Concord, NC)Merit winners will be recognized and National Awards of Excellence in each category, “Best of” distinctions, special Owner awards, Chair’s Award and Project of the Year will be announced at DBIA’s Design-Build Conference & Expo Awards Ceremony on Nov. 6, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. PDT at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV.A full list of project winners, including photos and descriptions of each project, can be found at DBIA’s Project/Team Awards page Inquiries can be sent to Kara Brown (kbrown@dbia.org) or Erin Looney (elooney@dbia.org).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.