Fasoo Showcases Hyper DRM and AI DLP Security Solutions at Asia’s Largest Cybersecurity Conference, ISEC 2025

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Fasoo at the International Security Conference & Exhibition (ISEC) 2025

Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, showcased its innovative solutions at the International Security Conference & Exhibition (ISEC) 2025, Asia’s largest cybersecurity conference.

Through an engaging booth presence and thought leadership session, Fasoo demonstrated how its Hyper Enterprise Digital Rights Management (DRM) and AI security solutions empower organizations to protect sensitive documents and maintain usability across modern cloud environments.

At its booth, Fasoo introduced attendees to advanced security solutions designed to safeguard data in an era defined by cloud migration and AI adoption.

Central to the showcase was Fasoo’s next-generation Hyper DRM, which ensures persistent and robust protection is extended to the data with unified policy enforcement across endpoints, repositories, cloud, and AI workflows. Complementing this, Fasoo highlighted its expanding portfolio of AI-powered security technologies, including AI-Radar DLP, AI-Radar Privacy, and Ellm-based agentic application powered by domain-specific knowledge, helping organizations classify data and optimize data security policies.

Fasoo also delivered a session on “Hyper DRM for AI and Cloud Era,” where experts shared strategies for extending data security and usability across hybrid environments. The presentation drew strong interest from security professionals seeking practical approaches to balance data protection with business agility in an increasingly cloud-centric environment.

“As enterprises pivot to AI and the cloud, the rising volume of information and the diversification of sharing channels are making governance increasingly complex,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “This is precisely why organizations need a unified data security fabric and platform approach, one that not only ensures consistency, risk management, and compliance, but also serves as a foundation for advanced security and AI-driven business innovation.”

As organizations confront stricter compliance requirements and adopt AI-driven, cloud-based operations, demand for persistent, file-centric protection is increasing. Fasoo’s participation at ISEC 2025 highlights its readiness to capture this momentum with Hyper DRM and AI security innovations. By tapping into the fast-growing data protection market opportunity and expanding its reach across Asia and global markets, Fasoo is solidifying its role as a leader in cybersecurity, delivering sustained value for customers while shaping the future of enterprise data security.

For more information on Fasoo’s next-generation DRM, visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/fasoo-enterprise-drm/.



About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.



