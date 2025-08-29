School of Prophets Ranks Among Top 5 Educational Communities in the World partnering with Skool

The School of Prophets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The School of Prophets, a global ministry training academy with over 300 students from 15 nations, has been recognized as one of the top 5 educational communities among thousands of academies within Skool. The achievement highlights the academy's growing influence in providing purpose-driven education and ministry training worldwide.

The School of Prophets, founded by Josh Hamstra & Mike Signorelli, serves students from diverse backgrounds seeking ministry training and personal development. The academy's placement in the top 5 of the Skool demonstrates its effectiveness in building an engaged learning community on the Skool platform.

The academy offers comprehensive programming including weekly prophetic training sessions, empowerment workshops, coaching calls, and community support designed to help students discover and fulfill their life purpose. With participants spanning 15 countries, the School of Prophets has established itself as a unique global training center for ministry education and empowerment.

The Skool Games recognition comes as the academy continues to expand its international reach and enhance its educational offerings. Students benefit from regular coaching, peer support, and structured curriculum focused on ministry training and personal development.

About School of Prophets

For more information about the School of Prophets, visit https://www.joshhamstra.com/

