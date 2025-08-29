IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ROBERT HAROLD SWEET CUSTOMERS WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Robert Harold Sweet, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Robert Harold Sweet , after his recommendations of unsuitable alternative investments in caused investors to suffer $100,000 in losses. The law firm urges all customers of Robert Harold Sweet who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes recently filed FINRA Case No. 25-01732 against LPL Financial on behalf of a retired couple who suffered significant investment losses at the recommendations of Robert Harold Sweet. The veteran and his wife are seeking to recover $100,000 in damages after being unsuitably recommended NorthStar Healthcare Income, NorthStar Real Estate Income II, Carter Validus Mision Critical REIT, Sierra Income, KBS REIT III, Hines Global REIT, FS Energy and Power Fund, and Inland REIT by their financial advisor, Robert Harold Sweet.According to the claim, as conservative investors, the customers were seeking steady income with little risk. With this directive, LPL and Sweet overconcentrated the investors’ portfolio in alternative, illiquid investments that are speculative and high risk. These investment recommendations violated the obligation of the Respondents to make investment recommendations in the “ Best Interest ” of the investors.Customers of Robert Harold Sweet who suffered investment losses at LPL Financial or any other firm are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

