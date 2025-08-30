Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi launches 2025 of Integrated Public Service Month, 2 Sept

Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi will launch the Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM) 2025, marking a significant shift in governance and public service delivery in South Africa.

The IPSM Program aims to transform the government-citizen relationship through a sustainable system focused on efficient, respectful, and accountable service delivery. Key initiatives include an Executive Service Delivery Blitz and Public Service Charter Dialogues, empowering citizens to shape service standards.

Join us in this effort to create a public service that truly works for all South Africans.

Members of the media are invited to attend the media briefing as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 02 September 2025

Time: 09:00 AM

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield

For media inquiries: Mr. Moses Mushi Director Communication Email: mosesm@dpsa.gov.za

Interview Requests: Mr. Sakhi Dlala Deputy Director Digital Media Email: sakhikhaya.dlala@dpsa.gov.za Cell: 078 7468 169 Tel: 012 336 1152

#GovZAUpdates

