FDA Expands MagVenture TMS Indications to Treat MDD, OCD, and Anxious Depression with One Coil

MagVenture TMS Therapy for depression

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MagVenture, the global leader in non-invasive TMS therapy, announces FDA clearance expanding the indications for its MagVenture TMS Therapy™ system to include treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) with comorbid anxiety symptoms in adults. Also newly cleared is broadened coil compatibility across both MDD and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), now allowing for multiple indications all available using one treatment coil.The clearance allows providers to treat adult MDD patients experiencing symptoms of anxiety, a highly prevalent and clinically challenging population. Research shows that more than half of patients with MDD also suffer from comorbid anxiety symptoms, often referred to as “anxious depression.” This group faces more severe symptoms, reduced response to standard therapies, and higher relapse rates—making new treatment options essential.“With this expanded indication, we’re equipping clinicians to better serve patients whose depression is accompanied by anxiety symptoms—one of the most common and burdensome presentations in outpatient mental health care,” said Kerry Rome, Senior Vice President, MagVenture Inc. “It reflects our long-standing commitment to providing clinically validated, adaptable solutions that evolve alongside provider needs.”The FDA clearance also expands the number of approved treatment coils for MDD and OCD. In addition to the previously cleared MagVenture Cool-B70 and Cool-B65 coils for MDD, and Cool D-B80 for OCD, this update now authorizes treatment using any of the three coils for either condition. This gives MagVenture providers greater flexibility to tailor therapy based on clinical objectives, anatomical targets, or patient comfort – now using one coil for multiple indications.“Each coil geometry offers unique field distribution properties, allowing clinicians to stimulate broad, deep, or selective areas of the brain,” added Rome. “With this expanded portfolio, our users can now choose the most appropriate coil for each specific patient, prioritizing comfort, treatment precision, and outcomes.”“We are incredibly proud of these achievements,” said Christian Wanding, Chief Commercial Officer of MagVenture A/S. “These advancements support our mission to expand access to magnetic stimulation, at a time when the mental health crisis shows no sign of abating.”Most US commercial and government insurers now cover TMS for MDD, including, in most cases, for patients who also experience comorbid anxiety, often referred to as anxious depression. Coverage for TMS for OCD is growing.For more information about MagVenture’s expanded treatment indications and coil portfolio, visit www.magventure.com About MagVentureMagVenture™ is the global leader in non-invasive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) technology. For more than 30 years, they have pioneered TMS solutions with their MagPromagnetic stimulators that empower clinicians and researchers worldwide. With headquarters in Denmark and offices in USA, Germany, UK, Brazil, Netherlands, and China, and distribution partners in more than 60 countries, these solutions reach patients worldwide. MagVenture’s technology is used globally in psychiatry, neurophysiology, neurology, cognitive neuroscience, rehabilitation, and pain management.

