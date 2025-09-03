Naehas Joins the Jack Henry™ Fintech Integration Network

FIN enables Naehas to integrate with SilverLake System® and Symitar®

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naehas today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Fintech Integration Network (FIN). Participation in the program will provide Naehas with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Naehas’ Product and Pricing solution to integrate with SilverLake System® and Symitar® cores. The Fintech Integration Network is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Naehas’ Product and Pricing solution integrates with SilverLake System® and Symitar® cores through jXchange™ and SymXchange™ – services-based programming interfaces that enable third-party fintechs and financial institutions to securely access core data and business rules. These integrations maintain data integrity by managing access through a service layer that governs all interactions, ensuring consistent and secure data exchange across platforms.

Naehas helps banks and credit unions reduce revenue leakage and protect margins by accelerating how personalized products and offers—with speed and compliance fully built in—are delivered. Product and pricing teams can bring new offerings to market in weeks, update rates in real time, and design targeted, compliant offers that deepen relationships. By unifying product governance, pricing precision, and personalization, Naehas gives institutions the control to respond to market shifts quickly while ensuring every change supports growth and customer value.

Rab Govil, Founder and CEO of Naehas, said: “For more than a decade, Naehas has worked alongside the nation’s largest banks to modernize how products and offers reach the market. That experience has shown us that expertise, timing, and execution discipline are as important as the product itself. Through our membership in the Jack Henry™ Fintech Integration Network, we are enabling community banks and credit unions to manage product and pricing decisions on their own terms, respond to market shifts in hours instead of months, and do so with the same level of operational rigor as the industry’s biggest leaders.”

Jack Henry’s FIN takes the customer out of the middle, providing fintechs with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. FIN inclusion is not an endorsement of the fintech’s product.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity—offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Naehas

Naehas believes financial institutions play a pivotal role in helping societies thrive. Whether enabling a family to buy a home, a business to expand, or individuals to secure their future, banks and credit unions should find it easier to create value for people and communities. Six of the top ten global financial institutions—as well as leading banks, credit unions, wealth managers, and asset managers—work with Naehas to deliver personalized products and offers with speed and compliance fully built in. Built on deep expertise in how banks operate, our solutions orchestrate and automate product, pricing, offers, and disclosures—helping institutions reduce cycle times, strengthen governance, and deliver the relevance that drives loyalty and growth. Learn more at www.naehas.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.