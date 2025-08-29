The Thai Villa Reported as Gary’s House in The White Lotus Season 3 Now for Sale

Villa Jacinta (Samujana Villa 27), Described by Robb Report as “Gary’s House” in The White Lotus Season 3 is officially on the market.

KOH SAMUI, SURATTHANI, THAILAND, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Jacinta , Described by Robb Report as “Gary’s House” in The White Lotus Season 3, Up for Sale for $8.8MInternational media have spotlighted Villa Jacinta (Samujana Villa 27) on one of the world’s most cinematic vacation estates. Robb Report reported: “Season three was filmed at Villa Jacinta, a stunning modern retreat in Koh Samui, Thailand, known to viewers as Gary’s house.”Now, Villa Jacinta itself - Samujana Villa 27 -is offered for sale at USD $8,800,000.Perched above Choeng Mon Bay, Villa Jacinta features four king-sized bedrooms, expansive living and dining areas, rooftop and garden terraces, a private gym, media room, landscaped interiors, and an L-shaped infinity-edge pool with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand. It forms part of the Samujana estate, a Three Michelin Key hotel renowned for design excellence and world-class service.With Villa Jacinta now for sale, buyers have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire one of Thailand’s most celebrated properties. Villa Jacinta (Samujana Villa 27) has been profiled by Robb Report, People, Condé Nast Traveler, CNN, NBC, Yahoo, The Telegraph and many more!Robb Report: “Season three was filmed at Villa Jacinta, a stunning modern retreat in Koh Samui, Thailand, known to viewers as Gary’s house.”People: Reported that “Greg’s (aka Gary’s) house” includes “four bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, an infinity pool, rooftop terrace, fitness and TV rooms.”Condé Nast Traveler: Featured Villa Jacinta as “the Thai villa from The White Lotus available to rent,” highlighting its opulence and sweeping sea views.CNN Travel / 9Travel: Highlighted Samujana’s villas- including Villa Jacinta - among “the most cinematic locations in Thailand” tied to Season 3.Yahoo Entertainment: Described Villa Jacinta as “one of the lavish Thailand villas featured on screen.”The Telegraph (UK): Listed Villa Jacinta among “the hotels that star in The White Lotus Season 3.”Samujana is one of Asia’s most acclaimed villa-hotel estates, distinguished by three Michelin Keys for hospitality and design excellence. Each villa combines private accommodation with five-star services, including:Villa hosts, chefs, and conciergeInfinity pools in every residenceGyms, cinemas, and landscaped indoor–outdoor spacesEasy access to Koh Samui’s beaches and airportSamujana has long hosted celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers seeking cinematic surroundings and elevated privacy.Exclusive Rental AvailabilityWhile Villa Jacinta (Samujana Villa 27) is officially offered for sale, it also has limited availability for private vacation rentals. Guests can experience its cinematic charm – infinity pool and ocean views – with some availability left in 2025/2026. Interested travellers are encouraged to book a stay via Samujana’s official web site.For serious acquisition enquiries for Villa 27 and others at Samujana, please contact: diah@samujana.com or see sales.samujana.comAbout SamujanaSamujana is Koh Samui’s premier collection of luxury vacation villas, blending bold architecture with panoramic views. Recognized with three Michelin Keys and celebrated in international media, Samujana sets the benchmark for villa-vacation living in Asia.Samujana is contractually not able to comment further about HBO’s confirmed shooting of part of “The White Lotus” at Samujana by HBO and associated parties.

Villa Jacinta, Samujana Villa 27

