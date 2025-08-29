CHRP Launches 2.5: Emotional Performance Intelligence™ Goes Direct to Consumer

A CHRP.ai user dashboard showing the new EPI Score™, performance tips, and curated playlists that turn music into actionable emotional intelligence.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHRP (pronounced ‘chirp’) today announced the launch of CHRP 2.5, opening its Emotional Performance Intelligence™ platform to individuals for the first time. Athletes, soldiers, surgeons, and sales executives can now harness CHRP’s technology through a limited-time free trial at app.chrp.ai/signup.

The release was unveiled in a cinematic drop in Nashville to much anticipation, signaling the arrival of a new category in performance technology. The full launch video is live on YouTube: Watch the CHRP 2.5 Release.

CHRP: Music is more than a vibe—it’s your edge.

WHAT'S NEW IN CHRP 2.5

• EPI Score™: Your personal measure of readiness, recovery, and resilience through music

• Performance Tips: Coaching insights to sharpen focus, manage stress, and recharge

• Curated Playlists: Music matched to your goals, built to get you in the zone

• Dual Role: At once a mirror for self-awareness and a coach for peak performance

CHRP is the only platform that transforms your music listening into real-time emotional intelligence for high performers no matter their goal – to reach higher, find more balance, eliminate stress. You simply set your goal then use music to help you achieve it.

CEO QUOTE

“At CHRP we believe emotional intelligence is not a soft skill—it is the hidden driver of human performance,” said Jeff Smith, CEO of CHRP.

“This new release provides both a mirror and a coach. It shows you who you are through your music and then helps you act on it—whether you’re stepping onto the field, into the operating room, or into a high-stakes meeting.”

PARTNERS & ANTICIPATION

“We’re seeing incredible anticipation from athletic programs, enterprise leaders, mental health professionals, and innovators across industries who recognize that music can be a powerful catalyst for mindset and performance. From elite sports teams like OSU Wrestling to leagues of therapists with the American Association of Christian Counselors—and so many pioneering organizations in between—our early partners reflect the full spectrum of CHRP’s impact. Together, we’re excited to define entirely new standards for emotional intelligence and human potential.”

BUILT FOR HIGH PERFORMERS

• Athletes: Measure recovery and focus, paired with playlists that amplify results

• Soldiers: Strengthen resilience and readiness in high-stress environments

• Surgeons: Prepare mentally for precision under pressure with curated calm-focus soundscapes

• Sales Executives: Sustain motivation, connection, and stamina with personalized tools

AVAILABLE FIRST TO APPLE MUSIC SUBSCRIBERS

CHRP 2.5 is launching first for Apple Music subscribers, giving millions of listeners the ability to transform their playlists into a direct line to emotional intelligence and competitive edge, and to gain the insights of CHRP-curated playlists.

FREE TRIAL

To celebrate the launch, CHRP is offering a free trial for a limited time at app.chrp.ai/signup.

LOOKING AHEAD

Early pilot programs are launching now, and CHRP will share data on industry outcomes and benchmarks later this year. This is just the beginning. Together, we’re entering an entirely new era of performance technology.

ABOUT CHRP

CHRP is the Emotional Performance Intelligence™ platform that uses music, AI, and behavioral science to help people measure and improve their mindset. With pilots underway in sports, enterprise, and defense, CHRP is pioneering the next frontier of performance technology. Born at the intersection of neuroscience and culture, CHRP transforms music into actionable intelligence that elevates performance and well-being. Learn more at www.mychrp.ai.

