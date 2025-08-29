IMPORTANT NOTICE TO AUSTIN DUTTON CUSTOMERS WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Austin Dutton Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisors Austin Dutton and Andrew Dutton, after their recommendations of unsuitable GWG L Bonds and other illiquid, alternative investments caused an investor to suffer significant losses. The law firm urges all customers of Austin Dutton and Andrew Dutton who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes is currently representing many customers of barred financial advisor Austin Dutton, including several retired Philadelphia police officers who suffered losses at Newbridge Securities Corporation and other firms. The most recent FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-01725) was filed against Newbridge Securities on behalf of an investor seeking to recover $200,000 in damages after being unsuitably recommended a GWG L Bond, Preferred Apartments, Red Oak and Cottonwood by his financial advisor, Austin Dutton.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the customer is a retired, unsophisticated investor who was seeking investments that would provide for his retirement years. Financial advisors Austin Dutton and Andrew Dutton, through Newbridge Securities Corp., allegedly misrepresented the alternative investments as safe and low-risk investments to the customer, failing to disclose their illiquid and speculative nature.Austin Dutton Jr. was permanently barred by FINRA on June 24, 2024, after multiple customer complaints related to the sale of unsuitable alternative investments. Dutton has 34 customer complaints and 4 regulatory events disclosed on his BrokerCheck report. Following his departure from American Trust Investment Services in January 2022, his son Andrew Dutton took over the customer’s account, where he continued to misrepresent the risks and duration of illiquidity.Customers of Austin Dutton and/or Andrew Dutton who suffered investment losses at Newbridge Securities or any other brokerage firm are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.Disclaimer:Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

