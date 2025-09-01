Properstar Appoints Joao Barros as Vice President, Expansion

Joao Barros - VP, Expansion with Properstar

Properstar appoints Joao Barros as VP, Expansion to lead global growth, partnerships, and sales teams, strengthening its international presence.

LAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Properstar is pleased to announce the promotion of Joao Barros to the role of Vice President, Expansion, effective immediately.Joao joined Properstar in 2019 and quickly distinguished himself through outstanding sales results, a commitment to growing Properstar, and an unwavering focus on clients. His exceptional performance led to his promotion to Country Manager for Portugal, where he built robust sales processes, nurtured team growth, and expanded both Properstar’s market presence and revenue in the region.In 2023, Joao was elevated to Head of Iberia and LATAM. Under his leadership, Properstar has achieved significant growth in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Spain. Joao has lead a number of major partnerships for Properstar, always looking to establish a win-win solution for Properstar, our partnering portals and CRMs, all for the benefit of our advertising agency clients.As VP, Expansion, Joao will manage a team of Regional Sales Leaders, grow new and existing markets, reach more clients worldwide, and strengthen Properstar’s global profile. His new role will also focus on establishing effective processes, delivering targeted training, and providing mentorship to the teams under his leadership — ensuring they have the skills, tools, and guidance to excel.“We’re thrilled to see Joao step into this strategic role,” said Gerard Paratte, CEO of Properstar. “His track record of leadership, innovation, and market growth speaks for itself, and we’re confident he will be a driving force in expanding Properstar’s international success.”Please join us in congratulating Joao on this exciting new chapter in his career.About ProperstarProperstar is a global leader in international real estate advertising, connecting property buyers, sellers, and agents in over 150 countries. Through its partnerships with leading national and international property portals, Properstar helps real estate professionals promote their listings to millions of potential buyers worldwide. Its innovative tools, including advanced marketing services and the Properstar Messages platform, make it easier for agents to reach more clients, respond to leads faster, and close more deals.

