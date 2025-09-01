How Bulgarian Women Entrepreneurs Inspire the International Market

Happy Birthday Elfy Tours Celebrate 27 years global travel and concierge services Askia's Founder Stefka Zagorova and Artist and Storyteller Mira Kopanarov, at atelier in Varna IBM Toronto, "Modern Storytellers" Mira Kopanarov, Miglena Nikolova, Producers, Jennifer Willey, Lisa Crooker, Shiri Gabriel, Elizabeth Naumovsk -speakers, Judy Lewis, Baharen Atoufi, Starlee Degrace, Nicole Troster, Florianna Cici -panelist

Resilience, Creativity and Values: The Secrets to Thriving in Volatile Conditions

From the retail floor to the labs of trialblazing technology, all that matters is how the story makes you feel.” — Mira Kopanarov

SOFIA, TORONTO, BULGARIA, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With five international exhibitions within just six months this year and thousands of visitors in both Europe, the Middle East and Canada, Mira Kopanarov attracts attention with her artistic projects and with her long-standing work in strategic communications and business. Her perspective on women’s leadership and sustainable business models illustrates why Bulgarian women entrepreneurs today are inspiring the international market.

Over the past decade, Bulgaria has emerged not only as an outsourcing destination but as one of Europe’s growing technological and cultural hubs. A market long defined by historic and economic challenges is now producing highly skilled professionals whose talents are in high demand worldwide.

At the heart of this transformation are female entrepreneurs, artists, and visionaries, who bring the lessons of resilience from Bulgaria to the international business ecosystem. What makes their story unique is their ability to succeed individually and, most importantly, thrive together by building networks for joint prosperity.

According to European Commission data, more than 30% of entrepreneurs in Bulgaria are women - a share at par with the EU average, and way above the average 19% for the Canadian market. This figure reflects not just participation, but a cultural model: resilience forged under constraints has become a global competitive advantage. While some Western markets show fatigue from overexposed business models and tired marketing, Bulgarian professionals are increasingly recognized for delivering fresh and quality approaches to the economic fabric of the global village.



Archetypes and Values in an Oversaturated Digital World

Mira Kopanarov - Bulgarian - Canadian communications strategist and mixed-reality storyteller shares stories of meaningful business growth.

“The companies that truly prosper are those that understand their story is their most valuable asset. A story rooted in values withstands market turbulence. Giants fall when they lose touch with the human side,” says Mira.

Her experience shows that Bulgarian women in business see quality of service not as an expense, but as part of their brand identity. In a world dominated by paid editorials and sales funnels, companies that stand out are providing authenticity and perspective.



From Analysis to Practice: Women Leaders in Action

In the past six years, through her consultancy Mirable Inc., Mira has worked with companies in real estate, engineering, health and wellness, innovative technology, and tourism - led by women.

“When a company approaches me, it’s because they have strong values and culture, but haven't been able to broadcast their story through the market noise yet,” she explains.



Elfy Tours - “Stories of the Senses”

One example is Elfy Tours, a travel concierge company founded and led by Vanya Ovcharova, for 27 years. Built on attention to detail and warm customer relationships. They thrived through the recent global crises and the pandemic, with their clear values and consistent vision.

Together with Mirable Inc., they created “Stories of the Senses” - an Experience to celebrate their birthday with loyal clients (at Nu Boyana Film Studios), a gastronomic adventure (with La Prima restaurant), and storytelling through sensory immersion.

“Vanya impressed me with her warmth and calm presence, paired with a firm vision and passion for innovation. She knows clients don’t just seek transport from point A to B, but meaningful experiences and care. People trust them with their most valuable assets - their free time and memories. This is a bond that goes beyond transactions,” says Mira.



Creativity and Cultural Heritage as a Business Resource

Another inspiring example is Askia, a Bulgarian atelier for traditional costumes led by Stefka Zagorova. For over 40 years, Askia has preserved cultural heritage by creating hand-embroidered garments worn by folk ensembles and modern artists worldwide.

“Stefka is an artist with resilience. The creativity, for example, around the quality fabrics' inconsistent supply impressed me. I had the pleasure of presenting the project “Sacred Language for Peace” with them at the Regional Archaeological Museum in Varna, in front of hundreds of international visitors,” Mira notes.



Real Estate and Mixed-Reality Technology

Mira also shares a family qualities story and a project with one of the most famous Bulgarian businesses abroad, Kaneff Group of Companies, based in Canada. The legacy brand is stewarded by the two daughters and wife of the late philanthropist and real estate and golf visionary, Mr. Ignat Kaneff.

“Their vision for the future and desire to maintain deeply rooted values are admirable. A few years ago, in the harshest of markets, we created a mixed-reality story which led to the sell-out of their landmark project, Keystone Condos, and also paved the way for other developers to explore creative solutions.”



Bulgarian Talent as a Source of New Leadership

The stories of Bulgarian businesswomen highlight individual success and a cultural model of resilience that can inspire customers and businesses alike. The challenges women face in business, or the market conditions, or supply chains, could be overcome with collaborative and creative work.

"Stories of The Senses" - by Elfy Tours and Mirable Inc

