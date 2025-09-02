NOVA Brandworks Launches in Massachusetts, Offering Local SEO & AI Search Optimization for Small Businesses
SEO isn’t dead, it’s evolved. NOVA helps businesses adapt to Google and AI search so they stay discoverable everywhere customers are looking.
Founded by Dani Furmenek, NOVA Brandworks brings enterprise-level expertise in SEO and content strategy to small and medium-sized businesses across Boston and beyond. The agency’s approach combines data-driven SEO practices with creative storytelling, ensuring businesses can be discovered not just on Google, but also across AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.
"SEO isn’t dead, it’s evolved,” said Dani, founder of NOVA Brandworks. “People aren’t only searching in Google anymore. They’re asking questions in AI tools, browsing Instagram, and scrolling TikTok. Our job is to make sure your business shows up everywhere your customers are looking.
Services offered by NOVA Brandworks include:
Local SEO and Google Business Profile optimization to boost map pack rankings
AI search optimization to capture visibility in generative search engines
Content strategy and blog development tailored to high-value keywords
Social media storytelling and brand-building strategies
NOVA Brandworks is also offering its “90-Day Guarantee”: if clients don’t see measurable results within the first 90 days, the agency continues working at no cost until progress is made. This results-driven model reflects NOVA’s commitment to delivering impact quickly.
The agency has already begun building partnerships with local businesses in Boston and is positioning itself as a trusted partner for companies looking to strengthen their digital presence in a competitive market.
About NOVA Brandworks
NOVA Brandworks is a Massachusetts-based digital marketing agency specializing in local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, and AI search strategy. With a mission to help small and medium-sized businesses stand out online, NOVA combines data, storytelling, and proven tactics to turn browsers into loyal customers.
Contact:
NOVA Brandworks
Phone: (857) 719-7080
Website: https://www.novabrandworks.com
Email: dani@novabrandworks.com
