Council Circular 25-20 2025 Model Meeting Code

What’s new or changing? Following extensive consultation, the new 2025 Model Code of Meeting Practice for Local Councils in NSW (2025 Model Meeting Code) has been finalised.

The new 2025 Model Meeting Code has been published in the Government Gazette and is expected to be prescribed under the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021 (the Regulation) shortly.

The new 2025 Model Meeting Code is available on the Model Code of Meeting Practice for Local Councils in NSW webpage on the Office of Local Government’s (OLG) website at www.olg.nsw.gov.au.

Among other changes, the mandatory provisions of the 2025 Model Meeting Code will prohibit pre-meeting briefings.

Councils must also livestream meetings of the council and committees comprising wholly of councillors from 1 January 2026 using an audio-visual recording. Recordings of meetings must be published on the council’s website for the balance of the council term or for 12 months, whichever is the later date.

More detailed information about the changes to council meeting practices made by the 2025 Model Meeting Code is provided in the FAQ attached to this circular and available on the Model Code of Meeting Practice for Local Councils in NSW webpage on OLG’s website. What will this mean for council? Councils must adopt a code of meeting practice that incorporates the mandatory provisions of the 2025 Model Meeting Code no later than 31 December 2025.

Transitional provisions in the Regulation will provide that if a council does not adopt a code of meeting practice that incorporates the mandatory provisions of the 2025 Model Meeting Code by 31 December 2025, from 1 January 2026, any provision of the council’s code of meeting practice that is inconsistent with a mandatory provision of the 2025 Model Meeting Code will be automatically overridden by the relevant mandatory provision of the 2025 Model Meeting Code.

Under section 361 of the Local Government Act 1993 (the Act), before adopting a new code of meeting practice, councils must first exhibit a draft of the code of meeting practice for at least 28 days and provide members of the community at least 42 days in which to comment on the draft code. Key points The 2025 Model Meeting Code has two elements: mandatory provisions (indicated in black font), and non-mandatory provisions (indicated in red font) covering areas of meeting practice that are common to most councils but where there may be a need for some variation in practice between councils based on local circumstances. The non-mandatory provisions also operate to set a benchmark based on what OLG sees as best practice for the relevant area of practice.

The 2025 Model Meeting Code also applies to meetings of the boards of joint organisations and county councils. The provisions that are specific to meetings of boards of joint organisations are indicated in blue font.

In adopting the 2025 Model Meeting Code, joint organisations should adapt it to substitute the terms “board” for “council”, “chairperson” for “mayor”, “voting representative” for “councillor” and “executive officer” for “general manager”.

In adopting the 2025 Model Meeting Code, county councils should adapt it to substitute the term “chairperson” for “mayor” and “member” for “councillor”. Where to go for further information Brett Whitworth

Deputy Secretary

Office of Local Government

