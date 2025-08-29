Big Horn Golfer Partners with America's Best-Selling eBike Brand Lectric

Lectric XPress High-Step eBike

Leading golf and outdoors retailer adds comprehensive Lectric eBikes collection, featuring 90+ folding commuter bikes and accessories.

Partnering with Lectric eBikes is a perfect fit for Big Horn Golfer and now we can extend that expertise to America's best-selling eBike brand.” — Nick

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Horn Golfer, a leading electric push cart dealer and premier golf and outdoors retailer, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Lectric eBikes collection, marking a significant expansion into the electric mobility market.

The new partnership brings over 90 Lectric eBike products to BigHornGolfer.com, including folding commuter bikes, cargo eBikes, all-terrain models, eTrikes, and an extensive selection of accessories. This expansion aligns with Big Horn Golfer's mission to provide innovative electric solutions for active outdoor enthusiasts.

"Partnering with Lectric eBikes is a perfect fit for Big Horn Golfer," said Nick, founder of Big Horn Golfer. "Our customers already trust us for electric mobility solutions on the golf course, and now we can extend that expertise to America's best-selling eBike brand. Lectric's reputation for quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our customers with the most reliable electric products available."

Complete Lectric eBike Lineup Now Available

The collection features Lectric's most popular models, including the XP Lite2 starting at $799, the versatile XPress High-Step at $999, and the cargo-ready XPedition 2.0 with up to 170-mile range capability. Many Lectric models—like the XP series and XP Trike2—fold for compact storage; others, such as XPress, XPeak 2.0, and XPedition 2.0, use full-size, non-folding frames designed for stability and utility.

Key highlights include:

Commuter Series: XP Lite2, XP4, XPress, and ONE models with long-range battery options up to 80 miles

Adventure Ready: XPeak 2.0 all-terrain eBikes for trail enthusiasts

Cargo Solutions: XPedition 2.0 with 450-lb payload capacity

Three-Wheel Stability: XP Trike 2 in 500W (up to 50 miles) and 750W performance variants (up to 70 miles)

Complete Accessory Ecosystem: Racks, baskets, lighting, security, and comfort upgrades

The XP Lite2, available in eye-catching Lavender Haze and other colorways, showcases Lectric's commitment to both style and substance. At just 49 pounds, this UL 2849/2271 certified eBike features an 819W peak motor and hydraulic brakes for reliable performance. The long-range battery option extends riding capability up to 80 miles, making it ideal for extended commutes or recreational rides.

For riders seeking enhanced performance, the XP4 and XPress models feature advanced torque sensors and flexible power options with both 500W and 750W configurations. These models support fast-charging capabilities, minimizing downtime between rides.

The premium ONE model represents Lectric's engineering pinnacle, incorporating Pinion Smart. Shift technology and a Gates belt drive system for virtually maintenance-free operation. This long-range commuter solution delivers smooth, quiet performance for the most discerning riders.

Adventure seekers will gravitate toward the XPeak 2.0, available in both High-Step and Step-Thru configurations. This eMTB-tested model combines long-range 48V battery technology with rugged construction, built on a non-folding, eMTB-rated frame for off-road durability.

The cargo-focused XPedition 2.0 redefines utility cycling with single or dual-battery configurations supporting up to 170-mile range and an impressive 450-pound payload capacity. This model transforms everyday errands and cargo hauling with electric efficiency.

Comprehensive Accessory Integration:

Big Horn Golfer's Lectric collection extends far beyond the bikes themselves, featuring model-specific accessories designed to maximize functionality. The extensive selection includes specialized racks for every model, from front baskets and rear platforms to surfboard and paddleboard carriers for water sports enthusiasts. Cargo solutions range from roll-top basket bags and cargo straps to specialized coolers, including a 35L soft cooler that mounts directly in the large basket and a compact 20L hard cooler for shorter excursions. Security options include the innovative bottle-shaped eBike lock that fits standard bottle cages, providing theft protection without compromising aesthetics.

Weather-specific accessories ensure year-round ridability, featuring winter handlebar covers and battery thermal sleeves designed specifically for XPress and XPeak variants. Lighting solutions include premium headlights and beacon lights with integrated power bank functionality for enhanced visibility and device charging capability. The XP Trike 2 series features specialized accessories, including hitch and tow bar systems for pet trailers and weather protection canopies, making three-wheel electric mobility accessible and versatile for riders of all abilities.

Backed by Big Horn Golfer's Trusted Service:

Customers benefit from Big Horn Golfer's established reputation for exceptional service, 30-day returns, and comprehensive customer support via phone (412-567-4390), live chat, and email. The company's expertise in electric mobility products ensures customers receive knowledgeable guidance for their eBike selection.

Expanding the Outdoor Lifestyle:

This launch reinforces Big Horn Golfer's evolution from a golf-focused retailer to a comprehensive outdoor lifestyle destination. The company's existing strengths in golf simulators, camping gear, and electric push carts now extend to sustainable transportation solutions for commuting, recreation, and cargo hauling.

Lectric eBikes joins Big Horn Golfer's portfolio of trusted brands including Axglo, BatCaddy, Foresight, SkyTrak, and Uneekor, further establishing the retailer as a one-stop destination for active outdoor enthusiasts.

About Big Horn Golfer:

Founded and led by Nick in Pennsylvania, Big Horn Golfer has established itself as the nation's leading electric push cart dealer while expanding into golf simulation, camping, and now electric mobility. The company serves customers across the lower 48 states through BigHornGolfer.com, combining expert product knowledge with exceptional customer service.

About Lectric eBikes:

Lectric eBikes is a leading manufacturer of affordable, high-quality electric bicycles, specializing in folding designs that combine portability with performance. Their UL 2849/2271 certified eBikes feature powerful motors, long-range batteries, and innovative folding mechanisms that make electric mobility accessible to everyone.

For more information about Big Horn Golfer's Lectric eBikes collection, visit BigHornGolfer.com or contact customer service at 412-567-4390.

