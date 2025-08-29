Researcher André Moravec unveils a new proposal to understand the makeup of the atom

Psikosmos Book Cover - Author André Moravec

Moravec proposes that certain inconsistencies in the structure of the atom may have led to it being misunderstood for centuries

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moravec, author of the book Psikosmos - Logical Conception of a Physical Structure, suggests that inconsistencies such as the huge difference between the masses of some particles and the impossibility of the electron's orbital movement mean that the atom may be far simpler than the current scientific model implies.The concept and name of the atom emerged centuries ago in ancient Greece; but it was only in the last century that its structure was experimentally studied and traced. According to these studies, the atom is made up of three particles: the neutron, the proton (which together form the nucleus) and the electron, which orbits the nucleus.André Moravec said: “To facilitate understanding of the structure of the atom, it can be simplified using just one particle - the nucleon. This, outside the nucleus, manifests itself in two forms: unstable and stable. Under suitable conditions, the unstable one, after a few minutes, stabilizes by expelling an electron while leaving a positron circling its surface. The expelled electron is attracted to the positron and enters a simple harmonic motion (SHM), forming an electrosphere centered on the nucleon. Inside the nucleus, the unstable one stabilizes while bound to a stable one, by sharing one of its electrons with it. A stable nucleon stabilizes, at most, two unstable ones.”Moravec states that while the unstable nucleon is known as the neutron, and the stable one as the protium, the absence of the proton should be noted as it does not exist here. He claims a stable nucleon, deprived of its electron, is an ion, or rather, a cation of protium.He added: “A stable nucleon with one unstable nucleon forms deuterium, and with two, tritium. These, along with protium, constitute the isotopes of the hydrogen atom. Four nucleons, two of which are stable, form the helium atom. An oxygen atom contains sixteen nucleons; thus, a water molecule, formed from one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms, contains eighteen nucleons. Carbon has twelve nucleons; then, carbon monoxide has twenty-eight nucleons. And so on, all substances, living or dead, are formed only with an exact number of nucleons. One cubic centimeter of water (1 g) contains an exact number of nucleons, which is Avogadro's number.”It also follows, according to the author, that the mass of anything is the number of nucleons it contains.Born in 1928 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, André Moravec arrived in Brazil in 1948. In 1958, he graduated in Architecture from the University of São Paulo (FAU-USP). Between 1962 and 1963, he did an internship with the French government. He worked as an architect until his retirement.In 2020, he released the book Logmos - Concepção Lógica de uma Estrutura Física (ISBN 978-65-5822-010-7) - Psikosmos: Logical Conception of a Physical Structure ( English Edition ), the result of the author's studies over the last 40 years, a period in which he focused intensely on the world of theoretical physics and philosophy. André can be contacted by email at andymora@terra.com.br. PR Agency Brazil and Worldwide - Agência Comunicado

