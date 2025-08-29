John Monopoly and Paul “St. Paul” Holyfield Launch Hustle. Distribution,The Answer to the Major Label System

Monopoly & Holyfield’s Hustle. Distribution redefines music independence, giving artists freedom to scale without signing away rights.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago just became the epicenter of music independence. Hip Hop power player John Monopoly and dynamic entrepreneur Paul “St. Paul” Holyfield have officially launched Hustle. Distribution, a bold new platform built to empower independent artists and labels and put the future of ownership back in creators’ hands.Hustle. Distribution is more than a service. It is a cultural shift and a pipeline that connects creatives directly to consumers, giving artists the freedom to scale from local buzz to global recognition without signing away their rights.“With independence comes real ownership, which is a pathway to true wealth for artists everywhere,” said John Monopoly, cofounder of Hustle. Distribution.For 36 years, Monopoly has been one of Hip Hop’s most influential power players. He is credited with discovering Kanye West, Virgil Abloh, and Don C, to name a few, and he has served on management teams for Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, and Mobb Deep. His executive career includes senior roles at Violator, G.O.O.D. Music, and Jive Records. From breaking new talent to shaping global stars, Monopoly has consistently helped define the culture and business of Hip Hop.Standing beside him is Paul “St. Paul” Holyfield, a respected entrepreneur. Hustle. Distribution is built for independent artists and labels that are not necessarily looking for a major record deal and want real tools, real scalability, and real control.By anchoring its strategy in Chicago and the broader Midwest, Hustle. Distribution provides a direct-to-consumer pipeline for artists, stimulates new business activity, empowers local talent, and positions Chicago as a worldwide hub for independent music success.“We serve as a pipeline between creatives and consumers, and we are looking forward to competing with the best in the world,” said Monopoly.With Hustle. Distribution, independence is no longer just an idea. It is a movement. Powered by Chicago’s creative heartbeat, Hustle. Distribution is rewriting the rules of music distribution and securing the future of ownership for a new generation.

