Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Announces Appointments to the Board of Land and Natural Resources and Stadium Authority

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced his appointments to the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) and the Stadium Authority.

Board of Land and Natural Resources

The BLNR comprises seven members: one from each of the four land districts (O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, Maui Nui, and Kaua‘i), two at-large members and the chair, who also serves as executive head of the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Members are nominated and appointed by the Governor with the consent of the Senate to serve four-year terms.

“Protecting Hawai‘i’s public lands and natural resources is central to our identity and our future,” said Governor Green. “These appointees bring the expertise, integrity and commitment necessary to help us steward these lands for generations to come.”