DOVERUNNER RECOGNIZED AS A SAMPLE VENDOR IN THE 2025 GARTNER HYPE CYCLE FOR APPLICATION SECURITY

DoveRunner DoveRunner AppSec Dashboard

Industry recognition underscores DoveRunner’s innovation and leadership in mobile application shielding.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoveRunner, a leading provider of mobile application security and content protection solutions, today announced that it has been named a Sample Vendor in the 2025 “Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security .” The recognition highlights DoveRunner’s continued commitment to helping organizations safeguard mobile applications against evolving cyber threats such as tampering, reverse engineering, fraud, and intellectual property theft. Application shielding — the category in which Gartner recognized DoveRunner — is an in-app protection technology designed to prevent and detect attacks on software running in untrusted environments, particularly mobile devices. According to Gartner, application shielding is an important measure when apps convey or store sensitive data or enable payments, helping protect against cloning, data leakage, fraud, and other forms of abuse.“Mobile applications are often the first interaction between a brand and its customers, but they’re also an increasingly attractive target for attackers,” said James Ahn, CEO at DoveRunner. “Our mission is to help organizations across industries, like financial services, healthcare, and entertainment, deliver secure, seamless mobile experiences so that security becomes a driver for innovation rather than a stoppage. Being recognized by Gartner in this year’s Hype Cycle validates the work we’re doing to stay ahead of emerging threats.”DoveRunner’s mobile application security platform includes:No-code integration capabilities that allow security protections to be implemented without adding complexity to the development process.Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for real-time defense against source code tampering, debugging, and network sniffing.Compatibility with third-party development and monitoring tools, including Jenkins, TeamCity, and Crashlytics, enabling seamless adoption within existing workflows.By embedding these protections directly into mobile applications, DoveRunner for Mobile Application Security enables organizations to protect sensitive personal information, meet compliance requirements, and make the user experience safe for everyone.ABOUT DOVERUNNERDoveRunner offers complete mobile application and content security solutions that are designed for how the world works today — across applications and across devices — because we are all digitally interconnected.ContactRupesh ShindeDoveRunnerrupesh.shinde@doverunner.comdoverunner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.