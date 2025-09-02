SimplifyVMS and Direct Collective Announce Strategic Collaboration

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimplifyVMS, a leading provider of vendor management and contingent workforce solutions , is proud to announce a new strategic collaboration with Direct Collective, a global community of workforce leaders and innovators.This partnership reinforces SimplifyVMS’s ongoing commitment to customer-centric innovation and engagement. By joining Direct Collective’s platform, SimplifyVMS will enhance its Customer Advisory Board (CAB) initiatives, creating a stronger voice for customers, fostering collaboration, and driving the future of contingent workforce strategies.Through this collaboration, SimplifyVMS’ customers will gain access to a vibrant network of 200+ members from 175+ global organizations. This diverse community will serve as a forum for exchanging best practices, uncovering emerging trends, and sharing success stories that empower workforce leaders to advance their programs.For Direct Collective members, the partnership opens the door to exclusive insights into how SimplifyVMS and its clients are leveraging advanced VMS ( Vendor Management System ) technology to deliver measurable business impact. Members will gain firsthand knowledge of strategies that are shaping modern contingent workforce programs, from process automation to next-generation sourcing.“At SimplifyVMS, customer success is at the heart of everything we do,” said members of SimplifyVMS. “Partnering with Direct Collective allows us to create even deeper connections with our customers and ensure their voices guide the future of contingent workforce management. Together, we’re building stronger, smarter, and more agile workforce strategies.”As the contingent workforce landscape continues to evolve rapidly, SimplifyVMS and Direct Collective are uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate complexity, enhance agility, and unlock new opportunities for success.About SimplifyVMSSimplifyVMS is a global provider of contingent workforce and vendor management solutions, helping organizations manage talent, reduce costs, ensure compliance, and drive workforce agility. With a focus on innovation, automation, and customer success, it empowers enterprises to build future-ready workforce models.

