DHgate 2025 Anniversary Sale: Manufacturer-Sourced Products, Premium Designs, Up to 90% Off

BEIJING, BEIJING, CHINA, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DHgate, a leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, today officially launched its 2025 Anniversary Sale. The event runs from August 28, 00:00 through September 3, 23:59 (Pacific Time), featuring the platform’s largest promotional campaign of the year. Explore Anniversary Sale homepage: https://www.dhgate.com/sales/market/anniversarysale.html During the sale, DHgate will release nearly $500 million worth of coupons, totaling approximately $48.2 million vouchers, offering shoppers unprecedented value. Shoppers can also enjoy sitewide savings of $6 off every $60 spent , up to a maximum discount of $60.This year’s campaign emphasizes premium product design and curated selections, with style influencers inspiring buyers to create fashionable looks.Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 90% across all product categories , alongside tailored regional payment benefits:- United States: Buyers can access the “GRAB NOW, PAY LATER” program, receiving up to 10% off with Afterpay and splitting payments into four interest-free installments.- Australia: Buyers can utilize the “Pay It in 4” option, spreading payments into four interest-free installments over six weeks.In addition, DHgate has upgraded its signature “Outfit of the Day” (OOTD) styling feature and launched an interactive challenge across social media platforms. The campaign encourages users to share their outfit creations on Instagram, Facebook, and beyond, fostering both user engagement and brand visibility. Participants may receive subsidies of $25–$30, while top creators will be eligible for special rewards valued at $99–$100.“Our mission is to deliver refined, well-designed products at exceptional value, while ensuring that global buyers enjoy superior service and a seamless shopping experience,” said Helen Zhang, Head of the Product Selection Center at DHgate.About DHgateFounded in 2004, DHgate is one of China’s leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplaces and a leading global one-stop B2B cross-border e-commerce and service platform. The platform offers more than 34 million products annually and, as of the end of 2024, has served over 100 million registered buyers across 225 countries and regions, connecting them with more than 2.74 million registered suppliers worldwide. With 188+ logistics routes and 14+ overseas warehouses, DHgate ensures efficient global fulfillment and localized support. The company has established business offices across North America, Latin America, and Europe, providing trusted trade services and long-term value for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the world.For more information, please visit DHgate.com.

