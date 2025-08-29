Vehicle Lifecycle Smart Contract Market is Projected to Reach USD 2.36 Billion by 2035 at 32.1% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Vehicle Lifecycle Smart Contract Market

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the vehicle lifecycle smart contract market was valued at USD 155.8 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The vehicle lifecycle smart contract market is quickly becoming a disruptive entity in the automotive industry of the whole world. It also provides transparent, automated and tamper free records through blockchain enabled solutions across manufacturing, ownership transfer, servicing, and recycling phase. These systems are being implemented by stakeholders including OEMs and government agencies in order to simplify compliance and to minimize fraud and increase operational efficiency. The incorporation of decentralized technologies is creating a different paradigm in which trust and responsibility are built into each and every part of the vehicle lifecycle.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10885 The technological trends are changing the direction of the market, especially through blockchain interoperability and secure IoT integration. Real-time sharing of data among vehicles, insurers, service providers and regulatory bodies are being made possible through smart contracts. Such an interdependent structure does not only make the process of decision-making faster, but it also enhances the valuation of the assets and gain consumer trust. As automotive digitalization picks up speed, players in the automotive sector are realizing the strategic benefit of having the capability to manage the lifecycle of a vehicle built-in into its systems right at the design stage.The future market promises to create huge potential in the field of ecosystem collaboration, harmonization of regulations and innovation in the models related to reselling, recycling of vehicles. With the increasing focus on sustainability targets, the deployed intelligent contracts will become a key to monitoring the material recovery and adherence to the principles of the circular economy. Strategic alliances, integration over industries, and development of secure data exchange will make DLSC Market vehicle one of the most pivotal pillars in the future of intelligent mobility infrastructures.Key Takeaways from Market Study:The vehicle lifecycle smart contracts market is projected to grow at 32.1% CAGR and reach USD 2,521 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 2,365 million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 31.5% in 2035Predominating market players include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc.North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 747.7 million"Rising demand for digital transparency, growing emphasis on sustainability, expanding connected vehicle networks, and regulatory support for blockchain adoption are propelling the vehicle lifecycle smart contract market forward.” says a Fact.MR analyst.Major Players Operating in the Vehicle Lifecycle Smart Contract Market:Prominent players in the market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture, Icertis, SAP, among others.Vehicle Lifecycle Smart Contract Market News:In July 2025, Accenture announced the acquisition of Morphus, a Brazilian cybersecurity and threat intelligence firm. The move bolsters Accenture’s managed security services, particularly in safeguarding blockchain-based smart contracts within the automotive sector. By integrating Morphus’s expertise, Accenture strengthens its ability to deliver end-to-end security solutions across the entire vehicle lifecycle.Market Development:Stakeholders in the industry have invested vastly in cross platform solutions that facilitate smooth interoperability between the manufacturers, service networks and regulatory authorities. Such a tactic is establishing new standards in traceability and lifecycle responsibility.The strategic focus is moving to pair smart contracts with high-performance vehicle architectures, and spurring new developments in end-of-life vehicles and the environmentally-friendly processing approach, as well as in the maintenance and ownership-verification.In July 2025, IBM announced a collaboration with Oracle to integrate its watsonx AI portfolio with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This partnership enhances Oracle’s cloud capabilities for automotive smart contracts, enabling AI-driven analytics for vehicle lifecycle processes like ownership transfers and maintenance tracking. The collaboration supports automotive clients in leveraging secure, scalable smart contract solutions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10885 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the vehicle lifecycle smart contract market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The Vehicle Lifecycle Smart Contract Market is segmented By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles), By Technology (Blockchain Platforms (Ethereum, Hyperledger, etc.), Smart Contract Development Tools, Integration Solutions), By Application (Supply Chain Management, Ownership Transfer, Maintenance and Repair, Insurance and Claims Processing, Regulatory Compliance), By End-User (Automotive Manufacturers, Fleet Operators, Insurance Companies, Regulatory Bodies, Consumers) and key RegionsCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Port Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market Outlook (2023 to 2033) - https://www.factmr.com/report/port-and-material-handling-equipment-vehicle-market Recreational Vehicle Market Outlook (2024 to 2034) - https://www.factmr.com/report/recreational-vehicle-market Automotive Micro Switch Market Outlook 2025 to 2035 - https://www.factmr.com/report/automotive-micro-switch-market Minibus Market Outlook (2024 to 2034) - https://www.factmr.com/report/3773/minibus-market About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 