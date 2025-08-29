Demand for Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortar Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.84 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortar Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortar Market Be By 2025?

The market for cementitious concrete repair mortar has been expanding robustly in the previous years. The industry is forecasted to escalate from a value of $2.00 billion in 2024 to a $2.15 billion value in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The notable growth in the past years owes to factors such as the renovation of infrastructure, the aging of buildings, industrial upkeep activities, government-initiated restoration programs, and urbanization in burgeoning economies.

It is anticipated that the cementitious concrete repair mortar market will experience substantial expansion in the coming years, with estimates predicting growth to $2.85 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Driving factors behind this projected growth during the forecast period include a surge in infrastructure investments, the shift towards sustainable constructiion practices, an uptick in renovation activities, strict building safety laws, and the demand for high-performance materials. Key trend predictions for the same period involve the adoption of environmentally friendly repair materials, the emergence of self-repairing mortars, the application of nanotechnology, a preference for pre-prepared solutions, and the incorporation of digital technology to monitor repair efficacy.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortar Market Landscape?

The burgeoning activities in construction are predicted to boost the expansion of the cementitious concrete repair mortar market. The escalation in construction activities is linked to the increased development and refurbishment of residential, commercial, and infrastructure initiatives. Urban growth, triggered by rapid urbanization, is the primary driver of this construction boom, as urban dwellers' demands for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects intensify to cater to housing, transportation, and public service needs. Cementitious concrete repair mortar plays a critical role in construction activities because it returns structural integrity, fills gaps, and boosts the strength of compromised concrete surfaces. For instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported in July 2023 that the number of dwellings under construction spiked to 240,813 in the March quarter of 2023, a slight increase from 240,065 in 2022. Out of these, new homes accounted for 103,778, a rise from 101,240 in the previous year. Consequently, the construction boom is propelling the expansion of the cementitious concrete repair mortar market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortar Market?

Major players in the Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortar Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Holcim Ltd.

• Sika AG

• Mapei S.p.A.

• Denka Company Limited

• Pidilite Industries Limited

• MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH & Co. KG

• Berger Paints India Limited

• Fosroc International Limited

• ARDEX GmbH

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortar Sector?

Leading firms in the cementitious concrete repair mortar market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, like shrinkage-compensated mortars, to lessen cracking and enhance the longevity of repair work. These are cement-based repair materials engineered to counteract drying shrinkage via controlled expansion during the curing phase. This innovation ensures dimensional stability, minimizes the chance of cracking, and assures extended adhesion to the existing concrete surface. As an example, Euclid Chemical Company, an American specialty chemical products manufacturer, debuted Versaspeed RMC in June 2024. This innovative fast-setting repair mortar is shrinkage-compensated, pozzolan and microfiber adjusted, designed to reduce cracking whilst ensuring swift strength gain for various structural repairs. Incorporating an integral corrosion inhibitor, it offers excellent freeze-thaw resistance and low permeability, which proves ideal for harsh environmental usages. The product, VersaSpeed RMC, comes pre-blended with pea gravel making it easily applicable on-site and is appropriate for comprehensive repairs that require a swift return to service. In line with ASTM C928 standards for swift hardening cementitious materials, it enables form removal on the same day and makes it possible to apply surface coatings just five hours post the final setting.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortar Market

The cementitious concrete repair mortar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Polymer-Modified Repair Mortars, Non-Polymer Modified Repair Mortars, Self-Leveling Repair Mortars, High-Performance Repair Mortars

2) By Formulation: Ready-To-Mix Mortars, Pre-Mixed Mortars, Site-Mixed Mortars

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Roads And Bridges

4) By End-User: Construction Companies, Contractors, Manufacturers, Retailers, Government Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Polymer-Modified Repair Mortars: Acrylic-Modified Mortars, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Modified Mortars, Epoxy-Modified Mortars

2) By Non-Polymer Modified Repair Mortars: Standard Cement-Based Mortars, Lime-Based Mortars, Rapid-Setting Mortars

3) By Self-Leveling Repair Mortars: Cement-Based Self-Leveling Mortars, Gypsum-Based Self-Leveling Mortars, Polymer-Enhanced Self-Leveling Mortars

4) By High-Performance Repair Mortars: Fiber-Reinforced Mortars, Shrinkage-Compensated Mortars, Sulphate-Resistant Mortars

Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortar Market Regional Insights

For the year under review in Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortar Global Market Report 2025, the Asia-Pacific proved to be the most prominent region. Moreover, it is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the predicted period. The report explores several geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

