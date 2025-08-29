Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Set to Soar: Breakthrough Innovations Fuel Global Surge in Demand 2031

Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising living standards, increasing shipbuilding activities across nations, and enhanced vessel durability offered by antifouling paints and coatings are fueling the growth of the global market.Market Snapshot:According to Allied Market Research, the global antifouling paints and coatings market was valued at $5.91 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $13.18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% (2022–2031).The comprehensive report covers winning strategies, evolving market trends, value chain, investment pockets, and regional dynamics—serving as a valuable resource for stakeholders, investors, and new entrants.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1589 Report Coverage:- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size 2021: $5.91 billion- Market Size 2031: $13.18 billion- CAGR: 8.4%- No. of Pages: 300- Segments: Type, Application, RegionKey Drivers:- Rising standard of living- Growing shipbuilding industryOpportunities:- Extensive adoption in the marine sector- Enhanced durability for vesselsRestraints:- Fuel consumption concerns- Presence of substitutesSegment InsightsBy Type:- Self-Polishing Copolymer: Largest share in 2021 (~40%).- Copper-based: Fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast.- Other segments: Hybrid, Others.By Application:- Shipping Vessels: Dominated in 2021 (~60%) and will remain fastest-growing (CAGR 8.6%).- Other applications: Drilling rigs & production platforms, fishing boats, yachts & other boats.By Region:- Asia-Pacific: Led the market in 2021 (~40%) and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6%.- Other regions: North America, Europe, LAMEA.Key Market Players:- Akzo Nobel N.V.- BASF S.E.- Boero Yacht Coatings- Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.- Hempel A/S- Jotun- Kop-Coat Marine Group- Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Ltd.- PPG Industries Inc.- The Sherwin-Williams CompanyThese players are leveraging strategic partnerships, expansions, new launches, and collaborations to strengthen their global presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antifouling-paints-and-voatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

