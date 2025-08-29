Comprehensive Report on the Cement And Mortar Testing Equipment Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cement And Mortar Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cement And Mortar Testing Equipment Market Through 2025?

The market for cement and mortar testing equipment has experienced significant growth in recent years. Currently valued at $1.61 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $1.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This robust growth in the preceding period is due to factors such as the acceleration of infrastructural development in burgeoning economies, urbanization increase, a surge in housing construction, government-led public works and road initiatives, and the expansion of the cement and concrete production industry.

The cement and mortar testing equipment industry is forecasted to exhibit robust expansion in the coming years, culminating in a market worth of $2.26 billion by 2029, thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Several contributing factors to this projected growth during the anticipated period include the refurbishment and upgrading of older infrastructure, an influx of private-sector investments in commercial construction, heightened understanding of the importance of quality checks in construction, a growing comprehension of material dynamics, and the rising use of non-destructive testing procedures. Key trends expected during this period encompass the incorporation of digital sensors, the evolution of mobile and wireless testing tools, the adoption of automation and robotics in material trials, the use of cloud-based platforms for data management of results, and the application of AI in predictive quality monitoring systems.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Cement And Mortar Testing Equipment Market?

The surge in the popularity of sustainable construction methods is likely to boost the expansion of the cement and mortar testing equipment market. Sustainable construction is the process of creating and developing structures that minimize environmental harm while maximizing resource efficiency for an extended period. Regulatory demands for reduced carbon emissions drive the growing need for sustainable construction. This push is due to governments implementing stricter green building regulations and climate policies, compelling constructors to adopt eco-friendly practices to avoid fines and penalties. Cement and mortar testing equipment supports sustainable construction by ensuring material strength and durability, enabling precise mix designs and quality control, minimizing material waste, and increasing the building's lifespan in a manner beneficial to the environment. For example, the U.S. Green Building Council, a nonprofit organization, reported in July 2024 that they participated in certifying over 46,000 residential projects under the LEED green building rating system. In 2023, these residential project registrations saw an approximately 5% increase. Therefore, the surge in demand for sustainable construction practices is a primary driving force behind the expansion of the cement and mortar testing equipment market. The increase in infrastructure investments is also predicted to spur the cement and mortar testing equipment market's growth. Infrastructure investments involve allocating capital to foundational systems like transportation, energy, water, and communications for their development, maintenance, and enhancement. Infrastructure investments are on the rise to facilitate economic development, cater to growing demands, manage aging facilities, and fulfill sustainability objectives. An increase in infrastructure investment stimulates a demand for high-quality construction, thereby boosting the demand for cement and mortar testing equipment to guarantee structural soundness and compliance. As per The House of Commons Library, a UK-based research and information service library for Members of Parliament (MPs), the UK market sector's infrastructure investment was approximately £13.8 billion ($17.3 billion at 2021 constant prices) in 2023. Most of this investment was in the energy sector worth $5.8 billion (£4.6 billion), and mining and quarrying, amounting to $4.9 billion (£3.9 billion). In 2022, the government spent an estimated £26.0 billion ($32.6 billion) on core economic infrastructure, accounting for 34% of the total government investment, which was equivalent to 1% of the UK's GDP. Therefore, the increase in infrastructure investments stimulates the growth of the cement and mortar testing equipment market.

Which Players Dominate The Cement And Mortar Testing Equipment Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Cement And Mortar Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ZwickRoell GmbH & Co. KG

• Qualitest International Inc.

• Aimil Limited

• Forney LP

• EIE Instruments Pvt Ltd

• Tinius Olsen Testing Machine Co.

• Gilson Company Inc.

• Controls Group

• Accro-Tech India

• PCE Holding GmbH

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Cement And Mortar Testing Equipment Market?

Leading firms in the cement and mortar testing equipment sector are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions such as the measurement of mortar weathering resistance to improve the precision and trustworthiness of durability evaluations under authentic weather conditions. The concept of mortar weathering resistance points to mortar's resilience to environmental impacts like rain, freeze-thaw cycles, and shifts in temperature, without experiencing degradation or strength loss. For example, in October 2022, Lucideon, a materials testing organization based in the UK, introduced the innovative Freeze Thaw Resistance of Mortar test, a creative method intended for cement and mortar examination. This unique approach of freeze-thaw resistance testing of mortar replicates actual weather circumstances to gauge how the mortar tolerates repeated cycles of freezing and thawing. It provides measurements of resistance to cracking and strength, which guarantees the long-lasting durability of mortar in chilly climates. The test is useful in early detection of material faults, permitting enhancements in blend designs for superior performance. Furthermore, the test confirms conformity with construction standards, promoting the erection of secure and durable edifices.

Global Cement And Mortar Testing Equipment Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The cement and mortar testing equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Compression Machine, Humidity Cabinet, Tensile Testing Machine, Blaine Apparatus, Cement Autoclave, Bond Strength Tester

2) By Technology Used: Manual Testing Equipment, Automated Testing Systems, Digital Testing Equipment, Semi-Automatic Testing Machines

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors And Resellers, Online Sales Platforms, Retail Outlets

4) By Application Type: Construction Industry, Infrastructure Projects, Research And Development, Quality Control And Assurance

5) By End-User: Construction Companies, Testing Laboratories, Educational Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Compression Machine: Manual Compression Testing Machines, Automatic Compression Testing Machines, Servo-Controlled Compression Testing Machines, Digital Compression Testing Machines

2) By Humidity Cabinet: Standard Humidity Cabinets, Programmable Humidity Cabinets, Large-Capacity Humidity Cabinets

3) By Tensile Testing Machine: Manual Tensile Testing Machines, Universal Tensile Testing Machines, Digital Tensile Testing Machines

4) By Blaine Apparatus: Manual Blaine Air Permeability Apparatus, Automatic Blaine Air Permeability Apparatus

5) By Cement Autoclave: Standard Cement Autoclaves, High-Pressure Cement Autoclaves

6) By Bond Strength Tester: Pull-Off Bond Strength Testers, Shear Bond Strength Testers, Portable Bond Strength Testers

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Cement And Mortar Testing Equipment Market?

The Cement And Mortar Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2025 identifies Asia-Pacific as the leading region for this market in 2024 and predicts it to be the region with the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

