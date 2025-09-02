DealPotential launches AI due diligence feature that eliminates manual data-gathering for private market investors

DealPotential introduces AI-powered due diligence to streamline private market investment decisions.

DealPotential introduces AI-driven due diligence that cuts days of manual data gathering into seconds for private market investors.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealPotential , a Swedish investment intelligence company, today announced the launch of an AI-powered due diligence designed to address the significant time and resource constraints faced by investment firms in the private markets. The update aims to mitigate the common practice of making high-stakes investment decisions based on fragmented and manually compiled data.The AI automatically consolidates and analyzes millions of data points across key due diligence areas. What usually takes analysts weeks is completed by AI in seconds."In private markets, the quality and speed of due diligence are often at odds," said Daniel Antonsson, CEO of DealPotential. "The volume of unstructured data available creates a significant barrier to a thorough analysis. Our AI shifts focus from data gathering to strategic interpretation and decision-making."In a recent analysis, DealPotential’s due diligence surfaced a critical regulatory exposure in a US-based AI company that was missed after two weeks of manual review.Key report categories:Financials: Performance history, debt structure, cash flow trendsMarket position: Competitor activity, market share, industry growthOperations: Technology stack, supply chain, efficiency metricsRisk & compliance: Litigation, IP, regulatory exposureGovernance: Leadership, board composition, ownership structureAvailabilityThe AI-driven due diligence is now available to current and prospective clients.About DealPotentialDealPotential provides private market investors with structured access to data on millions of private companies worldwide. Its AI-powered solutions support due diligence, deal sourcing, and evidence-based investment decisions.Media ContactGrowth Manager

