Cash And Coin Recycling System Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company’s Cash And Coin Recycling System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Cash And Coin Recycling System Market?

The market for cash and coin recycling systems has seen a robust expansion in the past years. Projected to burgeon from a value of $2.56 billion in 2024 to $2.80 billion in 2025, the market is poised to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors such as an upsurge in cash dealings within developing countries, the emergence of more supermarket and retail chains, the escalating need for enhanced cash security, the broadening of banking networks, and the emphasis on reducing operational costs contributed to this growth in the historic period.

Anticipated robust expansion of the cash and coin recycling system market is foreseen in the ensuing years, with its value escalating to $3.94 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The progression in the predicted period could be credited to the escalating necessities for real-time cash inventory management, a spike in cash recycling within public transport systems, an intensified focus on lessening reliance on cash-in-transit, burgeoning urbanization and commercial growth, and a heightened demand for round-the-clock cash handling solutions. Forefront trends projected in the forecast span include an emphasis on product evolution, forming strategic alliances, embracing technological advancements, incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, and synchronization with mobile payment systems.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Cash And Coin Recycling System Global Market Growth?

The growth of the cash and coin recycling system market is anticipated to be driven by the expanding retail penetration. Retail penetration is the act of marketing goods or services directly to consumers for private use through physical or digital avenues. This is escalating due to a surge in internet and smartphone usage, allowing more buyers to easily access and purchase from online retail platforms. Cash and coin recycling systems provide benefits to retail by automatizing the cash management process, minimizing manual counting mistakes, and boosting staff productivity at the sales point. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a government organization based in the UK, noted that retail sales volumes had a 0.9% rise in June 2025, signifying a 1.7% increase compared to June of the prior year. Consequently, the uptick in retail penetration is bolstering the expansion of the cash and coin recycling system market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Cash And Coin Recycling System Market?

Major players in the Cash And Coin Recycling System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fujitsu Limited

• Toshiba Corporation

• NCR Corporation

• Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

• Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited

• GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

• KEBA AG

• Suzohapp Group B.V.

• Tidel Engineering L.P.

• Banktech (Pty) Ltd

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Cash And Coin Recycling System Market?

Leading firms in the cash and coin recycling system market are prioritizing the production of groundbreaking products like Android embedded systems. These systems provide improved user interface capabilities, real-time transaction processing, and seamless digital banking services integration. The Android embedded system is a unique computing system combining the Android operating system with hardware devices for specific functions. In a notable development in August 2024, Hitachi Payment Services, a digital payment services provider in India, launched an Android-supported cash recycling machine (CRM) known as HPDx-BU01. This marked a substantial leap in India's digital banking ecosystem. The advanced cash recycling machine (CRM) also serves as a digital banking unit, providing features such as QR-enabled UPI cash deposits and withdrawals, account creation, credit card issuance, loans, and insurance, to name a few. The innovative approach of the cash recycling machine (CRM) leverages the adaptability and versatility of the Android platform, alongside the advantages of the conventional cash recycling machine.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Cash And Coin Recycling System Market Report?

The cash and coin recycling system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, Transportation, Others Applications

4) By End-User: Financial Institutions, Retailers, Casinos, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Cash Recyclers, Coin Recyclers, Cash Dispensers, Coin Sorters, Coin Wrappers

2) By Software: Cash Management Software, Monitoring And Analytics Software, Integration And Middleware Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And Training Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Cash And Coin Recycling System Industry?

In 2024, North America led the cash and coin recycling system market globally. The fastest projected growth for the forecast period is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The global market report for cash and coin recycling systems encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

