Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures And Surround Market to Reach US $3.25 Billion by 2029

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures And Surround Market?

The market size for enclosures and surrounds for automated teller machines (ATMs) has seen robust growth in the last few years. The market, valued at $2.18 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $2.36 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This upward trend during the historical period can be linked to the growing popularity of automated banking services, expanding banking networks in developing nations, the escalating need for a uniform ATM infrastructure, a rise in customer inclination towards self-service banking, and an increased need for secure ATM enclosures in high-risk areas.

The market size for Automated Teller Machine (ATM) enclosures and surroundings is expected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years. The market is projected to reach a value of $3.25 billion in 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The upsurge in the forecast period is credited to factors such as rising need for secure ATM infrastructure, increased uptake of high-tech security methods, the expanding number of ATM installations in emerging regions, heightened focus on consumer safety and convenience, and growing concentration on ATM surround aesthetics and branding. Key trends for the forecast period encompass progress in biometric and surveillance integration, innovations in resistant materials to weather and vandalism, the incorporation of digital signage and interactive displays, advancements in modular and customizable enclosure designs, and inventive energy-efficient and solar-powered enclosures.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures And Surround Global Market Growth?

The anticipated surge in the ATM enclosures and surround market is linked to a rise in thefts and scams connected to automated teller machines (ATMs). Such illicit activities, aimed at unauthorized access to ATM units to steal cash, compromise banking systems or gain private user data, are becoming increasingly common as cybercriminals adopt cutting-edge cloning and skimming technologies. Armed with physical security measures, ATM enclosures and surrounds prevent unauthorized access to critical machine parts, thus mitigating the risk of fraud and theft. For instance, the European Association for Secure Transactions (E.A.S.T.), a non-profit based in the UK, recorded a 66% increase in card trapping incidents in April 2024 - a rise from 1,630 incidents in 2023 to 2,704 incidents in 2024. Additionally, reports of cash trapping escalated by a whopping 105%, from 4,795 to 9,811 cases. Consequently, the escalating incidences of ATM-related scams and thefts are fuelling the expansion of the ATM enclosures and surround market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures And Surround Market?

Major players in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures And Surround Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fujitsu Limited

• NCR Corporation

• Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

• Dormakaba Holding AG

• Hyosung TNS Inc.

• GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

• Gunnebo AB

• Cennox Group

• Vortex Engineering Private Limited

• Sterling ATM Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures And Surround Market?

The primary players in the ATM enclosures and surround market are turning their attention towards creating advanced solutions, like integrated physical attack response systems. These systems aim to prevent criminal endeavours, neutralize money stolen through explosive or forced attacks, and instantly notify the authorities. Integrated physical attack response systems are basically the security features present within ATM enclosures which automatically identify and react to physical threats like tampering, drilling, or explosion. For example, Secure Innovation, a UK-based security tech company, introduced an innovative and patented solution known as a2m passive in September 2023 to increase the security of ATMs. This compact device is placed inside the lid of any ATM cassette and is triggered during attempted explosive attacks, releasing permanent ink or glue onto the bills, thus making them unusable. Within the larger ATM enclosures and surround market, the A2M passive provides a cost-effective, maintenance-free, and quick to deploy solution for safeguarding cash assets.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures And Surround Market Report?

The automated teller machine (atm) enclosures and surround market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Indoor Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures, Outdoor Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures

2) By Installation Type: New Installation, Retrofit

3) By Material Type: Metal Enclosures, Plastic Enclosures, Composite Material Enclosures, Glass Enclosures, Hybrid Material Enclosures

4) By Mounting Type: Wall-Mounted Enclosures, Free-Standing Enclosures, Pillar Mount Enclosures, Embedded Enclosures, Combination Mount Enclosures

5) By Application: Banking, Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Government, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Indoor Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures Type: Wall-Mounted Enclosures, Lobby-Style Enclosures, Through-The-Wall Enclosures, Kiosk-Style Enclosures, Enclosures With Integrated Branding Elements

2) By Outdoor Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures Type: Drive-Up Enclosures, Walk-Up Enclosures, Weather-Resistant Enclosures, Security-Enhanced Enclosures, Freestanding Enclosures

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Enclosures And Surround Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for Automated Teller Machine (ATM) enclosures and surround. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest in the years to come. The report on the global ATM enclosures and surround market covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

