Home Warranty Service Market to Exceed US $12.07 Billion by 2029, with 7.4% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Home Warranty Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Home Warranty Service Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for home warranty services has seen substantial growth in the past few years. A surge from $8.47 billion in 2024 to $9.07 billion in 2025 is predicted, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth witnessed in earlier periods can be accredited to numerous factors such as growing home ownership, intricate home systems, heightened consumer awareness, economic influences, and the aging state of housing inventory.

The market size of home warranty services is predicted to witness robust growth in the coming years, expanding to a value of $12.07 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in this forecasted period is primarily due to the rise in awareness and the need for protection plans, urbanization and the popularity of condo living, financial adaptability, and higher customer expectation and satisfaction levels. Key trends that will shape the forecast period are the development of sophisticated mobile applications and online portals, enhanced cybersecurity for interconnected devices, remote tracking and regulation, tailor-made and flexible plans, along with digital platforms and mobile applications.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Home Warranty Service Market?

The growth of the home warranty service market is being driven by increasing homeownership rates. Homeownership is the status or situation of possessing a home, encompassing the rights and obligations involved in managing and upkeeping a property one legally possesses. The appeal of real estate as a safe investment continues to drive up homeownership rates, turning home buying into a more appealing and accessible venture for a wider demographic. Home warranty services offer homeowners value by covering the costs of major appliance and system repairs and replacements, providing them with financial security and peace of mind. For example, the National Association of Home Builders, a trade union based in the US, reported in May 2023 that homeownership rates for households aged 35-44 increased by 0.3 percentage points in the first quarter of 2023. The rate for those aged 65 and above also increased to 78.8% from 78.6% in the previous year. Hence, the home warranty service market is growing due to rising homeownership rates.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Home Warranty Service Market?

Major players in the Home Warranty Service include:

• Transform SR Brands LLC

• Old Republic International Corporation

• Cross Country Home Services Inc.

• HomeServe USA Corp.

• Frontdoor Inc.

• American Home Shield Corporation

• First American Home Warranty Corporation

• 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

• Home Buyers Warranty Corporation

• Fidelity National Home Warranty Company

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Home Warranty Service Market?

Leading corporations in the home warranty service market are innovating by creating sophisticated solutions complete with integrated home warranty protection. This is aimed at improving customer convenience and facilitating a smooth inclusion of coverage into property deals. The term 'embedded home warranty protection solution' denotes automatic coverage inclusion into property transactions, offering instant protection to home systems and appliances without the need for additional agreements. For example, Sure Inc., a U.S. firm that develops infrastructure and distribution platforms, rolled out a cutting-edge embedded home warranty protection solution in April 2023. This solution aims at enriching the digital experience for homeowners and property owners. It offers partners and property management platforms the ability to smoothly incorporate home warranty protection into their current digital services using the APIs and white-label platform offered by Sure. It simplifies the buying process, thereby enabling consumers to secure home warranties in a few easy clicks.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Home Warranty Service Market Segments

The home warranty service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Home Systems, Appliances, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Agents Or Brokers, Other Distribution Channel

3) By Application: Residential, Organization

Subsegments:

1) By Home Systems: Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC), Plumbing Systems, Electrical Systems, Water Heaters, Ductwork And Ventilation Systems

2) By Appliances: Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Ovens And Stoves, Washing Machines And Dryers, Microwave Ovens, Garbage Disposals

3) By Other Types: Pool And Spa Equipment, Garage Door Openers, Septic Systems, Well Pumps, Pest Control

Which Regions Are Dominating The Home Warranty Service Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the home warranty service market in size. The regions analyzed in this report on the home warranty service market are North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. North America's growth is projected to continue.

