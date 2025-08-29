Automatic Curved Sliding Doors Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $2.51 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic Curved Sliding Doors Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size of automatic curved sliding doors has seen robust growth. It is projected to expand from $1.83 billion in 2024 to $1.95 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The remarkable growth observed in the historic phase is credited to several factors. These include the burgeoning demand for visually appealing architectural solutions, greater usage in commercial infrastructure, a keen focus on optimizing space, an increase in pedestrian movement in public buildings, and the escalating need for hands-free access systems.

The market for automatic curved sliding doors is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years. It is expected to reach a value of $2.51 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the growing investments in smart building technologies, enhancing adoption of touchless entry systems, rising demand for sophisticated access management solutions, increasing requirement for custom architectural designs, and enhanced emphasis on sustainability and energy conservation. Key trends for the forecast period consist of advancements in sensor and automation technologies, breakthroughs in door design and materials, the integration of curved sliding doors with intelligent building systems, collaboration with biometric and facial recognition systems, and further advancements in sensor and door automation technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Automatic Curved Sliding Doors Market?

The advancement of intelligent and automated structures is predicted to foster the automatic curved sliding doors market's expansion. Intelligent and automated buildings are facilities equipped with technology such as sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT), enabling automated management of lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), security, and access. This trend towards intelligent and automated buildings is sparked by consumers' growing demand for increased convenience and control over household systems. Automatic curved sliding doors enrich these buildings, providing stylish and space-saving entrances perfect for contemporary architecture. These doors promote hands-free entry through innovative sensors, enhancing circulation, security, and ease. As reported by the Central Statistics Office, an Ireland-based government institution, in October 2024, nearly 28% of internet users use IoT-connected tools for home energy management. This figure is a considerable 6-point rise compared to 2022, therefore, it's clear that the advancement of intelligent and automated structures is influencing the automatic curved sliding doors market's growth. The surge in infrastructure development investments is priming the growth of the automatic curved sliding doors market due to an increased demand for modern, high-traffic architectural solutions. Infrastructure investments pertain to the funds allocated to construct and maintain essential facilities like roads, bridges, power, water, and communication networks, furthering economic and social growth. Rising infrastructure investments can be attributed to urbanization and population influx; populations growing in urban areas put a strain on existing infrastructure, necessitating new developments and upgrades. These investments further boost the adoption of automatic curved sliding doors by encouraging the construction of contemporary, high-traffic commercial and public buildings. These doors improve accessibility and energy efficiency, providing uninterrupted entry solutions in line with smart building standards. For example, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, in July 2024, the total general government's infrastructure investment hit $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023— a notable 3.9% increase from 2022. Therefore, as evidenced by statistics, it is clear that increasing investments in infrastructure development are bolstering the growth of the automatic curved sliding doors market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Automatic Curved Sliding Doors Market?

Major players in the Automatic Curved Sliding Doors Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Assa Abloy AB

• Dormakaba Holding AG

• Nabtesco Corporation

• GEZE GmbH

• Royal Boon Edam International B.V.

• Dunkermotoren GmbH

• Grupsa Door Systems S.L.

• KBB Automatic Door Group

• Gilgen Door Systems AG

• Auto Ingress Pty Ltd

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Automatic Curved Sliding Doors Market?

Leading businesses in the automatic curved sliding doors market are channelling their efforts into the production of cutting-edge products such as revolving door entrances, aimed at providing efficient, high-capacity entry solutions for commercial and public areas. Revolving door entrances function with panels rotating around a central point, facilitating smooth two-way motion while reducing air interchange. These doors provide an aesthetically pleasing and energy-efficient option for crowded entryways. For example, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., a firm based in the Netherlands that manufactures entrance solutions, introduced the Orbit TriSens in April 2022. This state-of-the-art revolving-sliding, high-capacity entrance door showcases mesh laser technology, advanced security sensors, and an eco-friendly, user-friendly design suitable for high-traffic situations. This revolutionary door system upgrades security, heightens energy efficacy, and provides instinctive access, rendering it perfectly fitting for public structures and commercial buildings.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Automatic Curved Sliding Doors Market Growth

The automatic curved sliding doors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Single Leaf Automatic Curved Sliding Doors, Double Leaf Automatic Curved Sliding Doors, Multi-Leaf Automatic Curved Sliding Doors

2) By Operation Type: Sensor-Based Operation, Manual Operation, Hybrid Operation

3) By Mechanism: Center-Opening Mechanism, Side-Opening Mechanism, Bi-Parting Mechanism

4) By Material: Glass, Aluminum, Stainless Steel

5) By End-User Industry: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Subsegments:

1)By Single Leaf Automatic Curved Sliding Doors: Frameless Single Leaf, Framed Single Leaf, Full-Radius Single Leaf, Custom-Radius Single Leaf, Left-Hand Curved Single Leaf, Right-Hand Curved Single Leaf

2) By Double Leaf Automatic Curved Sliding Doors: Symmetrical Double Leaf, Asymmetrical Double Leaf, Telescopic Double Leaf, Full-Circle Double Leaf, Half-Moon Double Leaf, Opposite Curve Double Leaf

3) By Multi-Leaf Automatic Curved Sliding Doors: Telescopic Multi-Leaf, Segmental Arc Multi-Leaf, Panoramic View Multi-Leaf, Full-Circular Multi-Leaf, Stacked-Panel Multi-Leaf, Synchronized-Opening Multi-Leaf

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automatic Curved Sliding Doors Market By 2025?

In the 2025 global market report for automatic curved sliding doors, North America takes the lead as the biggest region from 2024. However, it's Asia-Pacific that's projected to have the most rapid growth in the estimated period. The report covers various regions including, but not limited to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

