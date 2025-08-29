Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market Report 2025| Business Growth and Trends 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market Worth?

The market size for advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning control (HVAC) has seen significant expansion in the last few years. This market is expected to surge from $4.18 billion in 2024 to $4.85 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The remarkable expansion in the historic session can be credited to factors such as escalating energy charges, increased commercial construction, government directives for energy efficiency, heightened awareness about indoor air quality, and the requirement for a centralized system for building management.

The market for advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls (HVAC) is set for brisk expansion in the upcoming years, predicted to reach $8.69 billion in 2029; this reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This predicted surge during the forecast period can be tied to factors such as the spread of smart cities, an increased focus on real-time energy monitoring, stricter controls on carbon emissions, rising demand for remote control of buildings, and a boost in green building certifications. Key trends for this period encompass advancements in wireless sensor networks, progress in predictive maintenance, R&D in energy-efficient components, integration into smart home ecosystems, and the emergence of cloud-based HVAC platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market?

The surge in the utilization of smart buildings is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) control market in the future. Smart buildings employ automated systems to manage building operations, which significantly improves the comfort of occupants and energy efficiency. This surge in smart buildings can be attributed to an increased demand for energy-efficient infrastructure. Advanced HVAC control systems contribute to the functionality of smart buildings by allowing real-time weather adjustment, energy maximization, and remote system surveillance. As an example, Netguru S.A., a Poland-based software development company, reported that in 2023 the number of U.S. households with smart home devices rose to 63.43 million, a 10.2% increase from 2022. Thus, the rising adoption of smart buildings is fueling the growth of the advanced HVAC control market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market?

Major players in the Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• AAB Ltd.

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Johnson Controls International plc

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Sector?

Leading corporations in the advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) control market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions such as hydronic HVAC plant management to improve the overall efficiency of large commercial and industrial buildings' systems. Hydronic HVAC plant management optimizes heating and cooling systems that use water circulation for thermal regulation, managing equipment effectively to maintain a stable temperature, energy efficiency, and performance in large facilities. For example, Daikin Applied Europe, an HVAC solutions company located in Italy, unveiled the Smart Control System (SCS) in December 2024. This product is developed to handle and perfect hydronic HVAC systems, including chillers, heat pumps, air handling units, and fan coils through Modbus/RS485 communication. It comes with scalable configurations (light, medium, full), superior optimization algorithms, and swift and easy installation for non-complicated setup and control. The product boosts energy efficiency, minimizes operational costs, and ensures maximum comfort in light commercial buildings, offices, and hotels of small to medium size.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market Share?

The advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (hvac) control market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Centralized, Distributed

2) By Component: Controllers, Sensors, Actuators

3) By Technology Type: Smart Thermostats, Demand-Controlled Ventilation, Building Management Systems (BMS), Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

4) By Application: Commercial Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Residential Homes

5) By End-User: Building Owners, Facility Managers, Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Contractors

Subsegments:

1) By Centralized: Supervisory Control Systems, Zonal Control Systems, Cloud-Based Control Platforms, Integrated Building Management System

2) By Distributed: Room-Level Control Units, Wireless Control Modules, Edge-Based Control Devices, Decentralized Control Algorithms

What Are The Regional Trends In The Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Market?

In the Advanced Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Global Market Report 2025, North America held the distinction of being the leading region in terms of market size in 2024. However, it's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth rate during the forecast era. The report scrutinizes several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

