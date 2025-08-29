The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Turf For Playgrounds Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

It will grow to $1.75 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Artificial Turf For Playgrounds Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, a robust growth has been observed in the market size for artificial turf for playgrounds. The projections indicate a surge from $1.14 billion in 2024 to $1.25 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The accelerated growth in the previous years can be attributed to several factors. These include the increasing preference for landscaping solutions requiring minimal maintenance, a focused approach on preventing injuries in playgrounds, a rise in public infrastructure investments for recreational spaces, growing consciousness about all-year usability of artificial turf, as well as a trending shift from natural to artificial surfaces in urban settings.

The market size of artificial turf for playgrounds is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $1.75 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.8%. This projected growth during the forecast period is attributed to factors such as an increase in government expenditure on secure playground environments, a surge in interest for environmentally friendly surface alternatives, increased focus on inclusive and accessible playgrounds, escalating urbanization and requirements for space optimization, and the rising fame of multi-purpose recreational areas. Key trends anticipated in the forecast period encapsulate advancements in environmentally friendly materials, developments in shock-absorption technologies, the inclusion of antimicrobial characteristics, advancements in UV-resistant coatings, and innovations in recyclable turf systems.

Download a free sample of the artificial turf for playgrounds market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26795&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Artificial Turf For Playgrounds Market?

The surge in sports involvement among children and young people is predicted to stimulate the progression of the artificial turf market for playgrounds. The term sports culture is applicable to the engagement, fascination, and contribution of children and adolescents in organized physical activities and sports. Heightened health consciousness fuels this trend as educators and parents advocate for physical activities to tackle a sedentary lifestyle and foster overall health. Use of artificial turf for playgrounds aids in nourishing this sports culture by extending a reliable and resilient playing surface that is available throughout the year and minimizes disruptions due to weather or terrain conditions. For example, a report released by Aspen Institute, an American nonprofit organization, in March 2025 divulged that out of 50 million 6 to 17-year-old children in the U.S., approximately 27.3 million (54.6%) were active in organized sports in 2022-2023, an increase from 48.5% in 2021. Thus, the thriving sports culture among the younger generation is fuelling the expansion of the artificial turf for playgrounds market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Artificial Turf For Playgrounds Market?

Major players in the Artificial Turf For Playgrounds Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SYNLawn Inc.

• CoCreation Grass Corporation

• TenCate Grass Holding B.V.

• SIS Pitches Ltd.

• Limonta Sport S.p.A.

• FieldTurf USA Inc.

• ACT Global Sports LLC

• Condor Group

• GreenFields B.V.

• Sprinturf LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artificial Turf For Playgrounds Market?

Principal companies in the artificial turf for playgrounds market are prioritizing the development of progressive solutions like biodegradable systems. Such endeavors aim to lessen environmental damage and bolster sustainability while catering to the increasing need for eco-friendly playground surfaces. The term 'biodegradable systems' denotes materials and items curated to organically degrade over time via biological processes, lessening waste and curbing environmental detriment. For example, Notts Sport, a sports goods producer based in the UK, unveiled CocoTurf in March 2025. This is the first-ever non-plastic artificial turf in the world, exclusively developed from natural coconut fibers. Accompanied by certified natural rubber latex, this cutting-edge product is entirely devoid of plastics, microplastics, and detrimental per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) typically linked to environmental and health hazards. CocoTurf is particularly designed for areas with high footfall like children's play areas, educational institutions, and public parks where the prime concerns are safety, longevity, and sustainability. By employing renewable and biodegradable substances, CocoTurf considerably diminishes the environmental impact of synthetic turf. Thus, it aids community initiatives towards adopting greener, healthier outdoor play spaces.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Artificial Turf For Playgrounds Market Growth

The artificial turf for playgrounds market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: In Fill Artificial Turf, No Infill Artificial Turf, Hybrid Artificial Turf

2) By Fiber: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon

3) By Installation: Loose Lay Installation, Adhesive Installation, In Fill Installation

4) By Age Group Targeted: Infants, Toddlers, Children, Adolescents

5) By End User: Public Playgrounds, Private Playgrounds, School Playgrounds, Commercial Playgrounds

Subsegments:

1) By In Fill Artificial Turf: Rubber Infill, Sand Infill, Organic Infill

2) By No Infill Artificial Turf: Short Pile Turf, Non-Padded Turf, Padded Turf

3) By Hybrid Artificial Turf: Natural Grass With Synthetic Fibers, Reinforced Hybrid Mats, Woven Hybrid Systems

View the full artificial turf for playgrounds market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-turf-for-playgrounds-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Turf For Playgrounds Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for artificial turf in playgrounds. The region forecasted to see the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report on the artificial turf market for playgrounds includes the following areas: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Turf For Playgrounds Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Turf Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-turf-market

Turf Protection Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/turf-protection-global-market-report

Chemical Seed Treatment For Ornamental And Turf Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-seed-treatment-for-ornamental-and-turf-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.