Factory Automation Market Overview Factory Automation Market Size Factory Automation Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Factory Automation Market In 2029

Expected to grow to $487.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Factory Automation Market to Surpass $503 billion in 2029. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,239 billion by 2029, the Factory Automation market is estimated to account for nearly 10% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Factory Automation Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the factory automation market in 2029, valued at $157,472 million. The market is expected to grow from $92,917 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing digital transformation and the increasing adoption of IoT.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Factory Automation Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the factory automation market in 2029, valued at $91,094 million. The market is expected to grow from $61,605 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the robotics adoption and increasing partnerships and collaborations.

Request a free sample of the Factory Automation Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15367&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Factory Automation Market in 2029?

The factory automation market is segmented by component into sensors, controllers, switches and relays, industrial robots, drives and other components. The industrial robot’s market will be the largest segment of the factory automation market segmented by component, accounting for 27% or $138,170 million of the total in 2029. The industrial robot’s market will be supported by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robotics technologies.

The factory automation market is segmented by factory automation technology into distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), systems instrumented system (SIS), programmable logic controller (PLC), human machine interface (HMI) and other technologies. The supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) market will be the largest segment of the factory automation market segmented by factory automation technology, accounting for 26% or $131,990 million of the total in 2029. The supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) market will be supported by increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, the integration of IoT and the growing demand for real-time data analytics and predictive maintenance.

The factory automation market is segmented by end-user into manufacturing, automotive, packaging and processing, energy and power, semiconductor and electronics, printing and converting and other end-users. The manufacturing market will be the largest segment of the factory automation market segmented by end-user, accounting for 31% or $157,311 million of the total in 2029. The manufacturing market will be supported by increasing adoption of robotics, IoT and AI technologies.

What is the expected CAGR for the Factory Automation Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the factory automation market leading up to 2029 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Factory Automation Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global factory automation market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial production efficiency, quality assurance, and manufacturing operations worldwide.

Growing Adoption Of Automation - The growing adoption of automation will become a key driver of growth in the factory automation market by 2029. As companies embrace smart manufacturing solutions, the demand for automated processes and robotics will expand, further accelerating the market's development. Additionally, advancements in AI and machine learning will enable more sophisticated automation, leading to increased productivity and innovation in manufacturing environments. As a result, the growing adoption of automation is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives- The favorable government initiatives will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the factory automation market by 2029. These efforts will encourage industries to integrate smart manufacturing systems, leading to enhanced productivity, efficiency and competitiveness. Also, regulatory support for innovation and sustainability will accelerate the shift toward automated processes in factories globally. As a result, the favorable government initiatives is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Urbanization- The increasing urbanization will serve as a key growth catalyst for the factory automation market by 2029. With more people living in cities, industries will rely on automation to optimize manufacturing processes, meet higher consumer demand and ensure sustainability. This will drive the adoption of advanced technologies in factories to keep pace with the rapid urban expansion. As a result, the increasing urbanization is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Adoption Of Internet Of Things (IoT)- The increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the factory automation market by 2029. As IoT devices and sensors become more integrated into manufacturing processes, factories will benefit from enhanced connectivity, predictive maintenance and optimized operations. This will lead to greater efficiency, reduced downtime and improved decision-making, driving further investment in automation technologies. As a result, the increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Factory Automation report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/factory-automation-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Factory Automation Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the industrial robots factory automation market, the factory automation SCADA market, and the factory automation for smart manufacturing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $192 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, increasing demand for operational efficiency, and the growing integration of robotics and AI-driven automation across industrial sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward intelligent, connected, and data-centric manufacturing ecosystems, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimized production workflows, fuelling transformative growth within the broader global factory automation and smart manufacturing industry.

The factory automation for smart manufacturing market is projected to grow by $70,043 million, the industrial robots factory automation market by $62,419 million, and the factory automation SCADA market by $59,241 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.