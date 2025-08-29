Business Valuation Service Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Business Valuation Service Market Be By 2025?

The market size of business valuation services has seen a robust growth in the past few years and is expected to grow from $7.42 billion in 2024 to $8.05 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include increased activities in mergers and acquisitions, a surge in demand for compliance with financial reporting, growth in private equity and venture capital investments, expansion in litigation and dispute resolution needs, and the increased uptake of global valuation standards.

The market for business valuation services is anticipated to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, ballooning to a size of $10.91 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to an upsurge in corporate operations, a growing need for real-time business analytics, an increased demand for valuations incorporating ESG factors, an escalated ecosystem of startups requiring valuation for financing, and elevated intricacies in financial reporting regulations. Dominant trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass the progression in AI-infused valuation algorithms, the evolution of blockchain-backed asset valuation techniques, innovation in frameworks assessing ESG-integrated valuations, advancement in platforms providing real-time business valuation, and the adoption of fractionated ownership valuation models.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Business Valuation Service Market Landscape?

The surge in the quantity of mergers and acquisitions is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the business valuation service market. The process of merging or acquisitions involves businesses either amalgamating or one procuring another to expand, boost competitiveness, or penetrate new markets. An escalation in mergers and acquisitions is attributable to firms desiring rapid development by accessing new markets or proficiencies via strategic agreements. In the context of mergers and acquisitions, business valuation services are utilised to ascertain the just market value of a company being acquired or unified. For instance, the Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances, based in Switzerland, reported in 2022 that there were 555 announced mergers and acquisitions in Belgium, marking an 8% rise from the 515 deals in 2021. Consequently, the uptick in mergers and acquisitions is propelling the growth of the business valuation service market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Business Valuation Service Market?

What Are The Future Trends Of The Business Valuation Service Market?

Big firms operating in the field of business valuation are prioritizing advanced online portal development to improve access, decrease processing times, boost cost effectiveness, and create precise, data-backed valuation reports for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and mid-market companies. An online platform is an internet-based instrument allowing users to connect, function, or utilize services electronically. For instance, in November 2023, UAE-based consultancy ValuStrat launched an online business valuation platform closing a considerable gap in the SMB sector by offering inexpensive, precise, and speedy valuation services for companies earning under $5 million. Combining digital automation with skilled human supervision, this platform guarantees superior, customized reports at a lower cost. This service empowers SMBs to take educated decisions about fundraising, audits, acquisitions, etc., without resorting to unreliable shortcuts.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Business Valuation Service Market

The business valuation service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Valuation For Mergers And Acquisitions, Valuation For Financial Reporting, Valuation For Litigation Support, Valuation For Tax Compliance, Valuation For Business Restructuring, Valuation For Investment Analysis

2) By Business Type: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Corporations, Startups, Private Equity Firms, Family-Owned Businesses, Non-Profit Organizations

3) By Client Type: Private Clients, Corporate Clients, Government And Regulatory Bodies, Investor And Shareholder Groups

4) By End-User: Financial Services, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Technology And Information Technology, Real Estate, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Legal And Professional Services

Subsegments:

1) By Valuation For Mergers And Acquisitions: Pre-Deal Valuation, Post-Merger Valuation, Synergy Assessment, Target Company Valuation, Deal Structuring Support

2) By Valuation For Financial Reporting: Purchase Price Allocation (PPA), Goodwill Impairment Testing, Fair Value Measurement, Asset And Liability Valuation, Share-Based Payment Valuation

3) By Valuation For Litigation Support: Economic Damage Assessment, Marital And Partnership Disputes Valuation, Expert Witness Testimony Support, Forensic Valuation, Fraud Investigation Support

4) By Valuation For Tax Compliance: Transfer Pricing Valuation, Estate And Gift Tax Valuation, Property Tax Valuation, Corporate Tax Planning Support, Intangible Asset Valuation For Tax

5) By Valuation For Business Restructuring: Distressed Asset Valuation, Debt Restructuring Valuation, Turnaround Planning Support, Liquidation Valuation, Insolvency And Bankruptcy Valuation

6) By Valuation For Investment Analysis: Pre-Investment Valuation, Portfolio Company Valuation, Start-Up And Early-Stage Valuation, Private Equity Valuation, Exit Readiness Valuation

Business Valuation Service Market Regional Insights

For the year stated in the Business Valuation Service Global Market Report 2025, North America topped the list as the biggest market region. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most considerable growth within the forecast period. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

