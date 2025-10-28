Fire Engine Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) Display Market Forecasted to Achieve US $2.08 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Fire Engine Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) Display Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Fire Engine Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) Display Market In 2025?

The market for fire engine mobile data terminal (MDT) displays has seen quick growth in the last few years. The market size is expected to expand from $1.20 billion in 2024 to $1.34 billion in 2025, portraying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include increased urbanization and complex emergency situations, a heightened requirement for on-demand data, an increase in government spending on modernizing public safety, more frequent use by municipal, industrial, and airport fire services, and the growing necessity for improved communication and coordination.

The market for fire engine mobile data terminal (MDT) displays is anticipated to experience a swift expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching a value of $2.09 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 11.7%. This growth within the forecast period is attributed to several factors including the escalating integration of IoT and AI technologies, heightened regulations and standards for fire safety, increasing public cognizance and demand for advanced fire services, an escalating necessity for interoperability among emergency services, and the rise of mobile communication technologies. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include the integration of advanced analytics and AI, the progression towards cloud-based MDT solutions, an emphasis on rugged and durable hardware, improved interoperability among emergency networks, and the uptake of multi-functional displays.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Fire Engine Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) Display Market?

The escalating prevalence of fire-related crises is predicted to boost the expansion of the fire engine mobile data terminal (MDT) display market. Such emergencies, sparked by active fires or potential fire risks, put people, property, and the environment at stake, necessitating swift action to manage or remove the danger. These crises are becoming more frequent as urbanization speeds up, resulting in higher population density, more extensive infrastructure, and increased chances of electrical mishaps and unintentional fires in crowded places. A fire engine mobile data terminal (MDT) display aids during fire-related emergencies by providing real-time updates about the incident and enhanced navigation, enabling first responders to get to the incident location more promptly and effectively. For example, in November 2024, the National Safety Council (NSC), a nonprofit organization based in the US, reported that the rate of deaths in home fires per 1,000 reported home fires had risen from 7.5 in 2022 to 8.7 in 2023, marking a 16% increase from the previous year. Hence, the escalating prevalence of fire-related emergencies is fueling the expansion of the fire engine mobile data terminal (MDT) display market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Fire Engine Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) Display Industry?

Major players in the Fire Engine Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Axon Enterprise Inc.

• Tyler Technologies Inc.

• Getac Technology Corporation

• CentralSquare Technologies LLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Fire Engine Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) Display Market?

Leading businesses in the fire engine mobile data terminal (MDT) display market are putting efforts into the development of comprehensive solutions, including state-of-the-art emergency response software. This would improve precision and limit mistakes by consolidating data handling. The emergency response software includes digital instruments that facilitate efficient coordination and allocation of communication and resources during critical circumstances for rapid and more effective intervention. For example, in August 2024, StreetWise, a company specializing in public safety information services in the US, launched the Windows MDT version of CADlink. This is a sophisticated platform engineered to function directly on fire engine MDT displays. The solution merges conventional MDT functionalities with aspects such as pre-incident planning, real-time incident revisions, vehicle monitoring, and tactical mapping. Perfectly integrating with pre-existing CAD and record management systems, it boosts situational understanding, interdepartmental collaboration, and organization. CADlink can be accessed on Windows, Android, and iOS thus enabling emergency response entities to update their MDT displays and enhance mobile procedures.

What Segments Are Covered In The Fire Engine Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) Display Market Report?

The fire engine mobile data terminal (MDT) display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Rugged Displays, Standard Displays, Touchscreen Displays, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Navigation, Communication, Incident Management, Vehicle Diagnostics, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Municipal Fire Departments, Industrial Fire Brigades, Airport Fire Services, Other End-Users

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) Rugged Displays: Vehicle-Mounted Rugged Monitors, Military-Grade Rugged Displays, Extreme Temperature Resistant Displays, Shock And Vibration Resistant Displays, Waterproof And Dustproof Displays

2) By Standard Displays: Liquid Crystal Display, Light Emitting Diode Display, Thin-Film Transistor Display, High Definition Or Full High-Definition Standard Monitors, Compact In-Cabin Monitors

3) By Touchscreen Displays: Resistive Touchscreen Displays, Capacitive Touchscreen Displays, Multi-Touch Displays, Glove-Compatible Touch Displays, Sunlight-Readable Touchscreen Displays

4) By Other Product Types: E-Paper Displays, Heads-Up Displays (HUDs), Augmented Reality (AR) Displays

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Fire Engine Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) Display Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Fire Engine Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) Display, North America led as the largest region in 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific will undergo the most rapid growth in the forecasted timeframe. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

