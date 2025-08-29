AHA blog responds to Paragon reports on Health Insurance Marketplace fraud

The AHA Aug. 28 published a blog responding to a series of reports from the Paragon Health Institute alleging large-scale “fraud” in health care, this time focusing on enrollment in the Health Insurance Marketplace. The blog discusses how Paragon uses these allegations as rationale for a set of policy recommendations, including allowing the enhanced premium tax credits to expire at the end of 2025.

“If adopted by Congress, this policy would result in millions of Americans losing health care coverage and increase the cost of health care coverage for many millions more,” AHA wrote. “It is therefore imperative that policymakers understand that Paragon developed these allegations using inaccurate data, dubious assumptions, and an apparent lack of understanding of how health insurance actually works.”