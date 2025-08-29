Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) In The Financial Sector Market Set to Reach $17.33 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) In The Financial Sector Global Market Report 2025 - Size, Trends & Forecast 2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) In The Financial Sector Market Through 2025?

The market size for blockchain's distributed ledger technology (DLT) within the finance industry has witnessed significant expansion in the recent past. Forecasts predict the market to escalate from $5.19 billion in 2024 to $6.62 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include increasing investments by financial institutions into blockchain research, the higher utility of blockchain in facilitating cross-border payments, the mounting adoption of DLT in the prevention of fraud, the growing emphasis on real-time settlement solutions, and the increasing dependence on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

Anticipated to experience a significant surge in the upcoming years, the market size for blockchain distributed ledger technology (DLT) in the financial sector is projected to rise to $17.33 billion by 2029, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. The predicted growth within this period is primarily due to factors such as the mounting demand for economically efficient financial procedures, increasing incorporation of smart contracts within the banking industry, elevated use of distributed ledger technology in the facet of trade finance, amplified emphasis on adhering to regulations via blockchain, and the escalating interest in cryptocurrency-based financial assets. The major trends set to emerge in the forecast period include the utilization of blockchain for identity verification mechanisms, the fusion of artificial intelligence with distributed ledger technologies, progression in cross-chain operability protocols, application of blockchain in projects associated with central bank digital currency, and the inclusion of blockchain with cloud-based banking platforms.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) In The Financial Sector Market?

The surge in the use of digital currencies is anticipated to boost the expansion of blockchain distributed technology (DLT) in the finance industry. Digital currencies, which are exclusively digital with no physical counterpart like coins or bills, are used for internet transactions and their popularity is increasing due to the need for swift, secure, and touch-free payment methods. Blockchain distributed ledger technology (DLT) offers a secure, transparent, and decentralized system for recording transactions of digital currencies in the financial industry. For example, the Atlantic Council, an organization based in the United States, reported in May 2025 that India's e-rupee saw a significant increase in circulation to ₹10.16 billion ($119 million) by March 2025 from ₹2.34 billion ($26.68 million) in 2024, marking a 334% growth. Therefore, the escalating use of digital currencies will fuel the advancement of blockchain distributed technology (DLT) in the finance market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) In The Financial Sector Market?

Major players in the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) In The Financial Sector Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Fujitsu Limited

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Infosys Limited

• Wipro Limited

• Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

• Bitfury Group Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) In The Financial Sector Market?

Leading corporations entrenched in the financial sector's blockchain distributed ledger technology (DLT) market are intensifying their focus on innovating sophisticated services like the digital securities issuance (D-SI) service. This move is meant to facilitate the issuance and settlement of digital assets, improve transparency, ascertain regulatory conformity, and bolster the digital alteration of capital markets. The process of digital securities issuance involves executing and supervising financial instruments such as shares or bonds via blockchain technology. This leads to an entirely digitalized, secure, and efficient protocol. For example, Euroclear, a financial services company based in Belgium, in October 2023 initiated its digital securities issuance (D-SI) service. This marked a significant stride in their digital financial market infrastructure (D-FMI) plan. Their platform propels a fully digital issuance, distribution, and settlement of securities using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). The initial digitally native note (DNN) was issued by The World Bank and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The D-SI service guarantees full observance of the Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) and synchronizes with conventional settlement systems. This amplifies transparency, efficiency, and scalability in capital markets while furthering Euroclear’s pledge towards digital innovation.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) In The Financial Sector Market

The blockchain distributed ledger technology (dlt) in the financial sector market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Technology Type: Pubic Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Payments, Asset Management, Investment Services, Clearing And Settlement, Cross Border Payment, Smart Contracts, Fraud Detection And Compliance, Digital Identify Verification

5) By End User: Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Banks, Investment Firms, Payment Providers, Regulatory Authorities

Subsegments:

1) By Platform: Private Blockchain Platforms, Public Blockchain Platforms, Consortium Blockchain Platforms, Hybrid Blockchain Platforms

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services

Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) In The Financial Sector Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for blockchain distributed ledger technology (DLT) in the financial sector. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years. The global market report for blockchain distributed ledger technology (DLT) in the financial sector 2025 includes varied regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

