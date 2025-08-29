Bendable Concrete Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Bendable Concrete Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Bendable Concrete Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Bendable Concrete Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for flexible concrete has seen an exponential boom in recent years. It is projected to rise from $9.55 billion in 2024 to $13.35 billion in 2025, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.8%. The growth witnessed in the past is due to factors such as a surge in its usage in seismic retrofitting projects, increased demand for hard-wearing infrastructure, heightened awareness about intelligent construction materials, rising government funding in resilient building, and the growing rehabilitation of older structures.

The flexible concrete market is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, it's anticipated to rise to $50.40 billion, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.4%. Factors contributing to the projected growth during this period include its increasing usage in eco-friendly and sustainable establishments, a surge in demand for weather-resistant structures, a heightened focus on cost-effectiveness over the lifecycle, a growing preference for visually appealing, crackless finishes in architecture, and a rising demand for pre-designed and modular structures. Key trends expected in this forecast period encompass the development of cost-efficient blend designs, the incorporation of self-repairing materials, the merging with precast construction methods, advancements in lightweight composite materials, and further association with precast construction techniques.

Download a free sample of the bendable concrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26827&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Bendable Concrete Market?

The surge in construction work is projected to drive the bendable concrete market's expansion in the future. This type of activity encompasses all procedures associated with the building, adjustment or repair of infrastructures, including buildings, roads, bridges, using labor force, resources, and machinery. The primary contributing factor to this increase in construction work is fast-paced urbanization, which results in heightened demand for novel infrastructure, residential edifices, and commercial premises to accommodate escalating populations. Bendable concrete improves construction tasks by offering superior flexibility, durability, and resistance to cracks, thereby making constructions more sturdy while also minimizing overall maintenance expenditures. As an example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government agency based in Australia, reported in July 2023 that in the first quarter of the year, there was a 1.3% surge in the number of houses under construction, setting a new record of 240,813 units. This figure exceeded the prior record of 240,065 units, set in the same period of the previous year. Consequently, the growth of the bendable concrete market is propelled by the upswing in construction activities.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Bendable Concrete Market?

Major players in the Bendable Concrete Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Heidelberg Materials AG

• CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

• Sika India Private Limited

• UltraTech Cement Limited

• Bekaert SA

• Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

• Mapei S.p.A.

• ACC Limited

• Boral Limited

• The Euclid Chemical Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Bendable Concrete Industry?

Dominant players in the malleable concrete industry are prioritizing the creation of innovative concrete substances like ultra-ductile composites, with the goal of improving flexibility and increasing resistance to cracks under harsh conditions. Ultra-ductile composites are sophisticated materials composed of concrete designed to endure extensive deformation without shattering, granting them the ability to flex under strain while retaining their structure. As an example, the US-based public land-grant research institution, Michigan State University, introduced a flexible, self-repairing, and heat-generating concrete in October 2024. This cutting-edge concrete has the ability to tolerate heavy traffic without creating cracks. Its self-repair characteristic permits the rectification of minimal cracks, considerably reducing maintenance requirements. The heat-generating feature facilitates energy storage and emits heat under cold conditions, aiding in snow and ice melting and possibly decreasing the dependence on road salt.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Bendable Concrete Market Growth

The bendable concrete market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fiber-Based, Polymer-Based

2) By Application: Infrastructure, Building And Construction

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government And Public Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Fiber-Based: Steel Fiber-Reinforced Concrete, Glass Fiber-Reinforced Concrete, Synthetic Or Polypropylene Fiber-Reinforced Concrete, Basalt Fiber-Reinforced Concrete, Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Concrete

2) By Polymer-Based Bendable Concrete: Epoxy-Based Polymer Concrete, Polyester-Based Polymer Concrete, Vinyl Ester-Based Polymer Concrete, Acrylic-Based Polymer Concrete, Ferrocement With Polymer Additives

View the full bendable concrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bendable-concrete-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Bendable Concrete Market By 2025?

In the Bendable Concrete Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position in the bendable concrete market in 2024. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the most substantial growth within the forecasted period. The report provides market analysis for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bendable Concrete Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Decorative Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-concrete-global-market-report

Concrete Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-materials-global-market-report

Rapid Strength Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rapid-strength-concrete-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.