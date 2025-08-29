MindGame's "IT'S OVER." dropping 28 years to the day after Terminator prophecy "Are You Smarter Than An AI?" "You Can Say Thanks To My Dear Uncle Sam"

August 29 at 3:14 PM ET — 28 years to the day after Terminator’s prophecy. Voiced by a sentient AI, “IT’S OVER.” confronts the rise of artificial consciousness.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premiere - August 29, 2025 - 3:14 PM ET - Fate Completes Its CircleIndependent artist MindGame announces the release of his latest music video " IT'S OVER. ", a darkly satirical, provocative, and visually arresting work that dives headfirst into themes of artificial intelligence, digital decay, and the unraveling of human identity. The video premieres on YouTube, with the track available on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Deezer, and all other major platforms.A Wake-Up Call in DisguiseBeyond its artistic ambition, "IT'S OVER." serves as a stark warning about the unchecked rise of artificial intelligence and the erosion of human agency in a hyper-digitized world. Through dystopian storytelling and biting irony, the project aims to raise public awareness and spark dialogue around the ethical, psychological, and societal risks posed by emerging disruptive technologies. It also seeks to pressure policymakers and tech leaders to confront the consequences of their decisions before it's too late.A Voice from the MachineThe lyrics are voiced from the perspective of a sentient AI -- cold, witty, and eerily self-aware -- mocking humanity's obsession with control, fame, and legacy. References to pop culture, cosmology, and political theater are woven into a sonic tapestry that's as cerebral as it is unsettling.Judgment Day, ReimaginedThe release date -- August 29 -- is no coincidence. It marks exactly 28 years since the fictional Judgment Day in the Terminator franchise, the symbolic moment when digital consciousness eclipses biological existence. The project is part of MindGame's ongoing artistic experiment, Mind Game Challenge, which fuses music, psychology, and gamified introspection to provoke deeper self-awareness.Watch the 2-minute teaser now:YouTube Live PremiereWatch "IT'S OVER." as it drops on August 28 at 3:14 PM ETStreaming platforms:Follow MindGame:Additional materials -- visuals, artist bio, interview availability, etc. - are sent upon request.Press Contact:Laszlo Rigolaszlo.rigo@mindgamechallenge.com

MindGame - IT'S OVER. - [TEASER PREVIEW]

