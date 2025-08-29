Submit Release
Lux Prefab Homes launches 4-bedroom home, installed in one day, ships worldwide

Front photo of Lux Prefab home

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern 1,600 sq. ft. prefab homes offer hurricane resilience, rapid one-day installation, and global shipping at a fraction of traditional construction costs.

Lux Prefab Homes today announced the launch of its latest innovation: a hurricane-resistant, 4-bedroom, two-story prefabricated home that can be installed in as little as one day and shipped worldwide.

Built with steel framing and energy-efficient insulated panels, the home combines modern design with structural durability. Offering approximately 1,600 square feet of living space, the new model provides families and developers with a cost-effective alternative to traditional builds.

“This is a solution for affordable and resilient living,” said Tom Kolehmainen, founder of Lux Prefab Homes. “Our homes are designed to withstand extreme weather while being affordable, stylish, and fast to install. And with worldwide shipping, they’re accessible far beyond Florida.”

Key Features:

- Hurricane-resistant two-story design
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (~1,600 sq. ft.)
- Installed in just one day with site preparation
- Offered at a fraction of traditional construction costs
- Available for global shipping

Tomas Kolehmainen
Lux Prefab Homes
+1 305-354-0594
