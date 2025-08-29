Blockboard Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Blockboard Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Blockboard Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of blockboard has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market size is expected to rise from $3.50 billion in 2024 to $3.71 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The historical growth can be credited to the expansion of the rental housing market, heightened preference for versatile furniture, the rise of remote and hybrid work arrangements, growth in the purchase of second homes, and an older demographic fueling the demand for designs centered on accessibility.

Expect a substantial expansion in the blockboard market over the next few years, an increase projected to reach $4.60 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Various factors are contributing to this growth during the forecast period, including the expanded use of bio-based and nano-engineered materials, advancements in CNC machines and laser technology, and the expanding fields of smart manufacturing and industry. Other influences include increased activity in real estate cycles and housing affordability, as well as the impact of carbon tax and sustainability regulations. Forecasts for the period also identify several significant trends, such as the enlarged role of circular economy models, the incorporation of digital twins in manufacturing processes, the rise of low-VOC and formaldehyde-free materials, the shift towards decentralized and localized manufacturing, and the integration of sensors into materials such as smart plywood and smart panels.

Download a free sample of the blockboard market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26687&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Blockboard Market?

The blockboard market is projected to experience significant growth in response to the rising trend towards home refurbishment. Enhancing or refreshing a present residential structure's functionality, appearance or worth is referred to as home renovation. This process can encompass repairs, remodeling, or upgrades in areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, floors, roofs, or comprehensive layouts. The growing emphasis on home upgrade owes to the ageing housing inventory, leading homeowners to modernise antiquated structures for increased safety, performance, and energy efficacy. Blockboard facilitates home renovations by offering a robust, lightweight, and flexible substance optimal for making furniture, panelling, and interior designs with enduring potency and visual appeal. For example, according to Houzz Inc., a software development firm based in the USA, kitchen and bathroom remodels topped the list of home improvement projects in the USA in February 2023. In 2022, 28% of homeowners renovated kitchens, and 25% reconstructed bathrooms, which were a significant increase compared to the 2021 figures of 27% and 24%, respectively. As such, the escalating emphasis on home refurbishment is fuelling the expansion of the blockboard market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Blockboard Market?

Major players in the Blockboard Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Merino Industries Limited

• Century Plyboards (India) Limited

• Greenply Industries Limited

• MRS Woodcraft Private Limited

• Durian Industries Limited

• Caliber Plywood Private Limited

• Minimax Plywood Private Limited

• Duroply Industries Limited

• Afyun Ply Private Limited

• Kitply Industries Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Blockboard Industry?

Key players in the blockboard market are executing strategic investments, including the establishment of plywood production units, to increase their production capabilities, extend their range of products, and satisfy the growing need for engineered wood materials. A plywood manufacturing unit is a site where thin veneer sheets of wood are merged under high temperature and pressure to create plywood slabs used in construction and the production of furniture. For example, Gattani Industries, a manufacturer of plywood, blockboard, and various engineered wood products based in India, instituted a new decorative laminate and plywood production facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in February 2024. The plywood unit is already functional, making blockboards and flush doors, with the consolation of starting laminate production in March. Initially, the company is setting up a single press with the potential to produce 1.8 lakh sheets per month, with a strategy to incorporate a second press in the next four to five months, effectively doubling the output to around 3.6 lakh sheets monthly.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Blockboard Market Growth

The blockboard market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Softwood Type, Hardwood Type

2) By Thickness: Thin Blockboard, Medium Blockboard, Thick Blockboard

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Mass Merchants, Specialized Stores

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

5) By End Use Industry: Furniture Manufacturing, Interior Design And Decor, Marine Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Softwood Type: Pine Blockboard, Spruce Blockboard, Fir Blockboard

2) By Hardwood Type: Teak Blockboard, Oak Blockboard, Mahogany Blockboard, Walnut Blockboard

View the full blockboard market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockboard-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Blockboard Market By 2025?

In the Blockboard Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the blockboard market in 2024 and is predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report encompasses a comprehensive regional analysis that includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Blockboard Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Switchboard Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/switchboard-global-market-report

Containerboard Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/containerboard-global-market-report

Surfing Boards Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surfing-boards-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.