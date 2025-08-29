Hawaii County Bar Association Honors Scholarship Winner and Celebrates Self-Help Center Volunteers

Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald joined the Hawaii County Bar Association (HCBA) at the Hilo Yacht Club in July to celebrate the 2025 HCBA Scholarship recipient and to recognize the dedicated volunteer attorneys who support the Hilo Self-Help Center, a vital Access to Justice initiative.

Chief Justice Recktenwald congratulated Ava Herr, a recent graduate of Waiakea High School and incoming University of San Diego freshman, who won the HCBA’s annual scholarship essay contest. Ava’s winning essay thoughtfully examined constitutional issues surrounding the federal government’s use of the Alien Enemies Act. She plans to study biology and pursue a career as an optometrist. Recktenwald extended warm wishes to Ava and her family and praised the scholarship contest for promoting civic education and legal awareness among Hawaii’s youth.

HCBA scholarship recipient Ava Herr (center) with (from left to right) HCBA Treasurer Sheri Tavares, Brandy Herr (Ava’s mother), Brian Herr (Ava’s father), and Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald.

The luncheon also honored the hardworking volunteer attorneys who provide crucial legal assistance to residents navigating the court system without legal representation. Since its inception in July 2012, the Hilo Self-Help Center has offered free consultations to more than 9,300 individuals in East Hawaii. In June 2025 alone, volunteers conducted 71 consultations—50 in person and 21 remotely. Across the state, Self-Help Centers and Access to Justice Rooms have collectively provided more than 40,000 free legal consultations since 2011.

Chief Justice Recktenwald emphasized the indispensable role these volunteers play in ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their ability to pay, can effectively share their side of the story in civil legal matters. He also acknowledged the support of the Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i, particularly Legal Assistant Savia Gravel, who helps coordinate the Hilo center, and recognized Senator Joy San Buenaventura for her continued advocacy of access to justice statewide.

The honored volunteer attorneys at the Hilo Self-Help Center include Jeremy Butterfield, Jessica Uchida, Alan Komagome, Karly Aoki, Sheena Crail, Scott Shishido, Jennifer Wharton, Craig Sadamoto, Damir Kouliev, Jennifer Zelko, Jill Raznov, Herbert Mukai, Lea Cooper, P. Kai McGuire, Raymond Hasegawa, Rebecca Lester, Ryan Caday, Andrew Son, Francis Alcain, Georgia Berrenberg, Mirtha Oliveros, William Heflin, Alethea Rebman, Alika Thoene, Chris Schlueter, Jacky Mena, Joy San Buenaventura, Lincoln Ashida, and Martin Bento.

From left: Managing Attorney of the Hilo Self-Help Center Jeremy Butterfield, Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi Legal Assistant Safia Gravel, and Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald.

The event highlighted the HCBA’s ongoing commitment to supporting both the next generation of leaders through scholarship programs and the broader community by advancing access to justice. As Chief Justice Recktenwald remarked, the generosity and dedication of these volunteers are essential to upholding the fair administration of justice in Hawaii’s courts.