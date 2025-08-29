2025 Oregon Law Alumni Award Winners Announced

Oregon Law announces the recipients of the John E. Jaqua Distinguished Alumni Award, Minoru Yasui Justice Award, and the Outstanding Recent Alumni Award.

2025 John E. Jaqua Distinguished Alumni Award recipient Judge Anna M. Joyce, JD ’01, is a skilled appellate lawyer, former Solicitor General, and now serving on the Oregon Court of Appeals. Joyce exemplifies excellence in advocacy and judicial service. Read more here.

2025 Minoru Yasui Justice Award recipient Anne Kimiko Fujita Munsey, JD ’96 has championed the rights of indigent defendants through her appellate work and mentored a generation of public defenders for more than 20 years. Read more here.

2025 Outstanding Recent Alumni Award recipient Kelsey Cunningham, JD ’20, is a juvenile defense attorney with Umpqua Valley Public Defender in Roseburg. Cunningham is recognized for her commitment to expanding access to justice, support for young attorneys, and service to rural Oregon. Read more here.

2025 Outstanding Recent Alumni Award recipient Libby Pettit, JD ’17, is Assistant General Counsel at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Pettit is recognized for her commitment to public service, environmental protection, and shaping sound legal policy on complex environmental issues. Read more here.

2025 Outstanding Recent Alumni Award Chelle Haynes, JD ’18, is a partner at Gleaves Swearingen LLP in Eugene. Haynes practices business and real estate law while serving her community through leadership roles, civic boards, and mentoring Oregon Law students. Read more here.