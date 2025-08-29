DBEDT E-newsletter – August 2025

Aloha kākou, This month’s newsletter highlights how DBEDT is advancing initiatives that support local entrepreneurs, strengthen our agricultural sector, and grow Hawai‘i’s connections abroad. From the debut of the DBEDT Hawai‘i Made Pavilion at the Made in Hawai‘i Festival to the launch of the Food and Product Innovation Network under Act 237, we are helping businesses move from idea to export while creating new opportunities for local products to reach global markets. We also welcomed Dr. Seth Colby as Hawai‘i’s new chief state economist, ensuring that policymakers, businesses, and communities continue to benefit from high-quality data and analysis. At the same time, the release of the 2024 State of Hawai‘i Data Book provides a comprehensive snapshot of our state, offering insights that inform planning and decision-making across sectors. Collaboration remains central to our work. The Hawai‘i delegation’s recent mission to China reinforced our international partnerships in trade, education, tourism, and agriculture, while the Agribusiness Development Corporation continues to expand capacity for local farmers and producers. These efforts, together with the opportunities available through FTZ9, demonstrate our commitment to building a resilient and globally competitive economy. Mahalo for your continued support as we work together to strengthen Hawai‘i’s economic future. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka From Idea to Export: Innovation Centers Driving Hawai‘i’s Economic Growth Innovation centers are transforming Hawai‘i’s economy by helping local entrepreneurs turn ideas into market-ready products and small businesses into exporters. These purpose-built facilities provide the equipment, training, and technical support needed to validate products, expand production, and prepare for commercial markets. As part of DBEDT’s Economic Landscape Framework, innovation centers play a key role in the second phase of economic diversification: manufacturing for market and scale-up. While research and development often begin at the University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges, DBEDT provides the infrastructure to bring those innovations to market. Through the Food and Product Innovation Network (FPIN), businesses statewide gain access to: Specialized equipment for value-added processing

Technical training and product development support

Incubation and mentorship for early-stage companies

Connections to buyers, retailers, and export programs such as HiSTEP This approach also strengthens workforce development. Skills such as supply chain management, packaging, and digital marketing are being incorporated into CTE programs at DOE and UH campuses, giving students a clear path from classroom to career. Programs like ʻĀina to Mākeke are already showing results, helping local companies secure retail partnerships, increase capacity, and expand their reach. Innovation and manufacturing facilities are more than physical spaces. They represent a commitment to Hawai‘i’s future, where local ideas grow into exports and small businesses become engines of job creation, food security, and community prosperity. Mahalo for supporting this shared effort to invest in Hawai‘i’s people, ideas, and economic growth. 2024 State of Hawai‘i Data Book Now Available DBEDT’s Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) has published the 57th edition of the State of Hawai‘i Data Book, the state’s most comprehensive collection of statistics. With 837 tables across 24 sections, the Data Book covers topics from population and housing to tourism, energy, and the economy. Highlights from this year’s edition include an increase in Hawai‘i home prices, higher Social Security benefits paid to residents, growth in multiple jobholding, and continued reliance on petroleum for electricity generation.

Seth Colby Named Chief State Economist Colby brings a strong background in economic research and forecasting. He most recently served as the tax research and planning officer for the Hawai‘i Department of Taxation, overseeing research on the state revenue system, analyzing the fiscal impacts of proposed legislation, and leading macroeconomic forecasting. Earlier in his career, he worked on economic and social development projects in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa with the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank, and Johns Hopkins University. Fluent in Portuguese and Spanish, Colby holds a Ph.D. in Political Economy from Johns Hopkins University. Colby succeeds Dr. Eugene Tian, who retired at the end of May after 15 years in the position. He will lead READ’s efforts to build on its strong reputation for producing work that is crucial for informed decision-making across Hawai‘i. ADC Elects New Chair and Welcomes Kaua‘i Member New ADC Chair and Board Members: Jayson Watts, Jason Okuhama, and David Hinazumi. The Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC) Board of Directors has elected Jayson Watts as its new chair. Representing Maui, Watts is director of environmental health and safety at Mahi Pono and brings extensive experience in government and agricultural policy, as well as leadership roles with several local and national organizations. Jason Okuhama will continue as vice chair. An at-large member of the board, he is managing partner of Commercial and Business Lending and has decades of experience in commercial loan programs and real estate financing. The board also welcomed David Hinazumi as its newest member representing Kaua‘i. A senior vice president at Grove Farm Company, Incorporated, Hinazumi manages development projects, agricultural leases, and infrastructure improvements. ADC is currently managing more than $100 million in active capital improvement projects, including irrigation upgrades, expanded agricultural infrastructure, and a planned $28–$64 million central kitchen in Whitmore Village to support local food production and farm-to-school initiatives. Act 237 Expands Opportunities to Export Hawai‘i Goods Hawai‘i farmers and entrepreneurs will gain new opportunities to scale their businesses and reach global markets through the Food and Product Innovation Network (FPIN), established by Act 237. The statewide initiative connects regional facilities with processing equipment, workforce training, and business support services to help local products move from idea to export. A pilot project on Kaua‘i is underway, with complementary facilities planned for O‘ahu and Maui. Recent legislation also provided funding for program coordination and a new agricultural processing facility in Kekaha. By investing in infrastructure and support for small businesses, FPIN will not only strengthen Hawai‘i’s export capacity but also advance farm-to-school and farm-to-state programs, improve food security, and reduce reliance on imports. Hawai‘i Delegation Strengthens Partnerships in China From July 19 to 26, a delegation of Hawai‘i lawmakers, business leaders, and educators traveled to Guangdong and Hainan provinces for a Sister-State and Business Mission led by DBEDT. The visit focused on strengthening established partnerships and creating new opportunities in trade, education, tourism, and agriculture. In Guangdong, the delegation met with Governor Wang Weizhong to mark the 40th anniversary of sister-state relations and discussed restoring direct flights between China and Hawai‘i. Highlights included a Hawai‘i coffee roundtable with potential buyers and e-commerce platforms, and visits to Jinan University and the Guangdong Academy of Agricultural Sciences to explore academic and agri-tech collaboration. In Hainan, meetings at Hainan University and the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences highlighted shared interests in tropical agriculture and education. Another coffee roundtable drew strong interest, with discussions on leveraging Hainan’s Free Trade Port for market access. The mission concluded with a meeting with Governor Liu Xiaoming and Vice Governor Xie Jing, identifying student exchanges, tourism policy collaboration, and agricultural research as priorities for future cooperation. The delegation included Senators Lynn DeCoite and Henry Aquino; Representatives Sean Quinlan, Daniel Holt, Justin Woodson, and Scott Matayoshi; and representatives from DBEDT, the University of Hawai‘i, and the community. DBEDT Hawai‘i Made Pavilion Debuts at 2025 Made in Hawai‘i Festival The debut of the DBEDT Hawai‘i Made Pavilion was a highlight of the 2025 Made in Hawai‘i Festival, held August 15–17 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. As the festival’s official government partner, DBEDT created the pavilion to showcase 27 emerging local entrepreneurs selected in collaboration with the Leeward Community College Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center, the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture, and the Maui Chamber of Commerce. Festival attendees explored a diverse mix of Hawai‘i-based small businesses offering gourmet foods, confections, fashion, stationery, and wellness products, including Native Hawaiian- and women-owned companies. The pavilion provided these early-stage entrepreneurs with a high-profile platform to connect with customers, gain exposure, and expand their market reach. Mahalo to the Hawai‘i State Legislature for making this initiative possible, and to our partners for supporting Hawai‘i-made products and the local businesses behind them. Insights from FTZ9: Maximizing Trade Advantages In a recent interview with the Hawai‘i Pacific Export Council, Hawai‘i Foreign-Trade Zone #9 (FTZ9) Administrator David Sikkink shared how local businesses can tap into the benefits of a U.S. Foreign-Trade Zone. FTZs are secure areas at or near a U.S. port of entry where foreign and domestic goods are treated as if they remain outside the country. While in the Zone, goods can be stored, assembled, repackaged, tested, relabeled, or used in manufacturing without being subject to immediate duties or taxes. Duties can be deferred, reduced, or eliminated entirely if the products are exported. FTZ9 serves both as the state’s grantee, helping companies obtain FTZ status, and as an operator, managing a general-purpose warehouse at Pier 2 in Honolulu where businesses can benefit without having their own facility. This option is often more cost-effective for smaller businesses. The value of FTZ participation depends on a company’s operations, duty rates, and trade volumes. Larger and mid-sized companies often see the greatest savings, but smaller firms importing goods with high duty rates can also benefit. Goods can remain in an FTZ indefinitely, and FTZ9 operates sites across the state with plans for expansion. Happy Retirement, Lucy!

This month, we bid a fond a hui hou to Maria Lucia "Lucy" Pascual, who retires after more than 31 years of public service. In recent years, Lucy has served as DBEDT's Administrative Services Officer. We wish her all the best in her retirement!

Join us for Hawai‘i’s Waves of Innovation, a unique panel series hosted by the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation in partnership with the University of Hawai‘i College of Engineering and the Office of Innovation and Commercialization. Let’s explore what it takes to collaborate across Hawai‘i’s public, private, academic and investment sectors. Each panel features thought leaders representing government, industry, academia and funder perspectives, coming together to drive synchronized innovation. Seating is limited – register now! 2025 Honolulu Tech Week – September 8-14, 2025

Join 3,000+ people across 50+ events and 20 venues, from panels and keynotes to mixers and product launches. Honolulu Tech Week was founded to accelerate the growth of tech talent, capital, and adoption across Hawai‘i’s economy. For more information, visit honolulutechweek.com! Hawai‘i AI & Cloud Innovation Summit – September 10, 2025

Join DBEDT, Google, and the TRUE Initiative for a one-day summit at the Hawai‘i Convention Center focused on how AI and cloud technologies are shaping government, cybersecurity, and workforce development. Registration is $25 for the public and complimentary for government employees. Space is limited – register now! 2025 Hawai‘i Tourism Conference – September 22-23, 2025

The Hawai‘i Tourism Conference will be held from September 22-23, 2025, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, hosted by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. For more information, visit the HTA website.

For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov

