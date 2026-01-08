DBEDT Showcases Hawaii Product Manufacturers at 2026 Winter FancyFaire* in San Diego

Posted on Jan 8, 2026 in News

For Immediate Release: January 8, 2026

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism will debut the Hawaii Pavilion at the 2026 Winter FancyFaire* taking place January 11–13 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Through DBEDT’s Hawaii Made program, the Hawaii Pavilion will highlight nine Hawaii-based entrepreneurs offering a diverse range of locally made food and beverage products.

“The Winter FancyFaire* is an incredible opportunity to showcase Hawaii’s vibrant food culture and entrepreneurial spirit on a global stage,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “Through the Hawaii Pavilion and Incubator Village, we are proud to support local businesses in reaching new markets and building lasting connections.”

Participating companies at the Hawaii Pavilion include:

Aloha Bites Da Kine Hawaiian Hawaii Ulu Cooperative Hawaiian Krunch Company Hawaiian Soda Co. Island Rayne Gourmet Kuleana Rum Maui Fruit Jewels Noh Foods

In addition to the Hawaii Pavilion, DBEDT – through a partnership with Leeward Community College’s Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center – will sponsor 10 emerging Hawaii-based entrepreneurs at the Incubator Village, a dedicated section for new brands at the Winter FancyFaire*.

Participating companies at the Incubator Village include:

Galleon Chocolate uCook Hawaii Daguzan Charcuterie Maui Cocktail Kits Okonokai Piko Provisions Madres Churros Ohelo Hawaii Honobono This Lil Piggy

The Winter FancyFaire*, organized by the Specialty Food Association, is a premier trade show that brings together thousands of specialty food manufacturers, brokers, distributors and other industry professionals for three days of product discovery, networking and trend spotting. The 2026 show features networking events, educational sessions and numerous opportunities to connect with leading buyers and exhibitors.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About Hawaii Made

DBEDT’s Hawaii Made program supports local business by recognizing and promoting goods and services that are authentically made in Hawaii. The program helps to strengthen Hawaii’s economy by building consumer trust and uplifting the shared identity of makers and entrepreneurs across the state.

About Leeward Community College/Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center

As part of the University of Hawaii system, Leeward Community College provides an environment for academic learning and cultural life for neighboring communities. With a main campus in Pearl City, an educational center in Waianae and the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center, Leeward Community College’s proven commitment to affordable, quality education is the foundation of its mission. From professional career studies to liberal arts, the college offers diverse and comprehensive opportunities for all students.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480